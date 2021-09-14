Chrissy Teigen has long-been candid about having work done, revealing in 2019 she got Botox in her armpits

Chrissy Teigen Says She Got Fat Removed from Her Cheeks: 'I'm Seeing the Results and I Like It'

Chrissy Teigen has a sharp new look and she's opening up about the cosmetic procedure on Instagram.

Over the weekend, Teigen, 35, revealed in her Instagram Story that she had fat removed from her cheeks. In the clip, which has since been re-shared by The Cosmetic Lane, the "Cravings" author explains she had buccal fat removal done by Dr. Jason Diamond, while pointing to her extremely defined jawline.

"I did that Dr. Diamond buccal fat removal thing here," Teigen says, showing off her cheekbones. "And since I quit drinking, I'm really seeing the results."

Teigen, who celebrated 50 days of sobriety earlier this month, expresses in the video that she's proud of the procedure's outcome, saying: "I like it. Yeah, I did it, what?"

"No shame in my game," Teigen wrote over the clip, tagging Dr. Diamond.

Teigen has long-been candid about her cosmetic procedures and surgeries.

Last year, the star had surgery to remove her breast implants, and in February, she underwent endometriosis surgery to alleviate pain from the disorder, which causes uterine lining tissue to incorrectly grow outside of the uterus.

In 2019, Teigen shared that she gets Botox in her armpits to prevent sweating — a procedure also done by Dr. Diamond. The Bring the Funny host shared a video of herself getting it done on her Instagram Stories writing, "BOTOXED MY ARMPITS" over the clip. "TRULY BEST MOVE I HAVE EVER MADE."

The star then raved that she can "wear silk again without soaking woohoo!"

chrissyteigen Chrissy Teigen | Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Back in 2017, she had another doctor visit for her pits telling Refinery29, "I had an armpit sucked out, which was one of the best things."

"It's a big secret, but I don't care. It was nine years ago or so. And I had two inches to my armpit. Now it's back though, so now I've gotta pay for [liposuction] again."