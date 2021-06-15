"A little imperfect, a little messy, but hell she's here to stay," Chrissy Teigen wrote of her new ink

Chrissy Teigen Gets Tattoo of Daughter's 'Imperfect' Drawing, Recalls What She 'Learned the Past Few Months'

Chrissy Teigen is commemorating 5-year-old daughter Luna's preschool graduation with a new tattoo.

On Monday, the model and cookbook author, 35, posted a black-and-white Instagram photo of her special butterfly design (an exact outline of one Luna drew on her earlier that day, courtesy of Los Angeles-based artist Winter Stone) along with a lengthy caption detailing the meaning behind the tattoo and seemingly reflecting on her recent bullying scandal.

"Today our beautiful little pod celebrated their preschool graduation. I sobbed from beginning to end, breaking for laughter only when john's much-anticipated-by-him commencement speech welcomed them to the workforce and listed the 5 p's as pizza, peanut butter, petey, penny and parents. I sobbed because my god, what a year," the star ­­wrote referring to husband John Legend.

"But also, man. they're SO young. Their eyes are gonna see so much. They're going to experience pain, hurt, loss. But also love, success, unimaginable bonds with friends," she continued.

She then thanked those who have stayed by her side during the backlash, including her hubby: "My god I love you," Teigen said of the musician, adding that she prays Luna and their 3-year-old son Miles "collect real ones all their lives" and "forever learn and grow."

Explaining how her new inner forearm tattoo came to be, Teigen shared that Luna drew it on her earlier that day "and it seemed fitting to make permanent."

"A little imperfect, a little messy, but hell she's here to stay. Lol. Love you all to bits, I really do. Even if you hate me, I can honestly say I do not hate you. I send you love. How annoying is that! You must be soooo annoyed!! Anyhoo, love you, love you, love you. Here's to the messes in progress," she concluded, adding a champagne emoji.

In an essay penned for Medium on Monday, Teigen opened up about the "very humbling few weeks" she has faced following the aftermath of her controversial resurfaced tweets.

"Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven't felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I've said in the past," Teigen wrote as she questioned her original motives for her past tweets.

Further down in the piece, she said that "there is simply no excuse for my past horrible tweets. My targets didn't deserve them. No one does." She continued: "Many of them needed empathy, kindness, understanding and support, not my meanness masquerading as a kind of casual, edgy humor. I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry."

Teigen said that she initially thought it made her "cool and relatable" to poke fun at celebrities on social media, noting that she believed she needed to "impress strangers to be accepted."

Reflecting on her past behavior, Teigen admitted that some of the things she said makes her "cringe" now.

She continued, "Life has made me more empathetic. I'm more understanding of what motivates trolling - the instant gratification that you get from lashing out and clapping back, throwing rocks at someone you think is invincible because they're famous. Also, I know now how it feels to be on the receiving end of incredible vitriol. Believe me, the irony of this is not lost on me."

She concluded by saying that, "We are all more than our worst moments."