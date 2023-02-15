Chrissy Teigen Celebrated Her Friends in Style for Galentine's Day: 'Thank You for Loving Me Wholly'

Girls just want to have fun — and spend Valentine's Day with their besties. Just ask Chrissy Teigen.

The 37-year-old model and TV personality ditched her superstar husband, John Legend, to spend the holiday of love with all of her besties.

Their Galentine's Day, as Teigen appropriately called it, saw the star and a group of friends get together in matching robes, boas and heart headbands to celebrate their love and appreciation.

To the celebration, which was held at what looks to be a private movie theater, Teigen wore an ostrich feather pink silky robe from the brand FWRD, differing from the group of galentines who all sported fuzzy red robes.

The group all wore matching pink boas, red heart-shaped glasses and springy heart headbands to sit around the big screen and watch Salma Hayek get a lap dance from Channing Tatum in Magic Mike's Last Dance — and eat spaghetti!

Chrissy Teigen Instagram

Teigen posted a few peeks at their girls' night with a photo collection on Instagram, complete with the caption: "best galentine's to date! honestly I love Valentine's Day because I love my husband of course, but we get to say it every day to each other (barf I know) - it means more for me to have the women that add so much to my life in one room so i can celebrate them** (** by watching male strippers and eating spaghetti) - I love you guys so so so much. thank you for loving me wholly and fully, the good and less good of me, all of me ❤️❤️❤️"

One of Teigen's friends, Rikke Gajda, commented, "Best galentines I've ever been to 🥹❤️ love u!" and Maunika Gowardhan seconding the statement with "Best day💖💖."

Chrissy Teigen Instagram

The carousel post started with a solo shot of Teigen laughing in the empty theater, surrounded by chairs filled with those red robes, Valentine's Day goodies, heart-shaped balloons and black and white heart-printed pillows to snuggle up with.

She followed the first photo with a pic of her and some of her pals before adding another solo shot of herself in the hot pink robe. Pictures four and five showed group shots of all of her besties, while photo six showed her enjoying herself in a car.

Teigen finished off the post with a video showing off her robe and slippers before adding a quick pic of Hayek and Tatum's lap dance scene from the steamy movie.