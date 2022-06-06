Chrissy Teigen Wore the Breezy Pants Trend That Vanessa Hudgens and Kate Middleton Have Been Spotted In
Summer calls for breezy staples that'll keep you cool, comfortable, and chic. So it makes sense why palazzo pants have been dominating the wardrobes of celebrities and royals alike recently — and Chrissy Teigen is one of the latest stars to hop on the trend.
Last weekend, the Cravings cookbook author and her family ventured to New York City where they walked the High Line, visited Washington Square Park, and ate some "innnnnncredible pho and sizzling beef short rib at Hello Saigon." She posted a carousel of photos on Instagram with her husband John Legend, and two kids Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, to commemorate the trip.
Teigen wore a pretty purple two-piece set from Carolina Herrera emblazoned with a red floral print, which consisted of a button-down blouse that she tied in the front, along with a matching pair of pants that are so flowy, they almost look like a maxi skirt — and we haven't been able to stop thinking about them.
The breezy bottoms are a great choice for the season because they're less restricting and more breathable than a regular ol' pair of jeans. Their wide-leg hemline not only provides plenty of airflow (a necessity during summer's sweltering heat), but also elongates the legs for a more flattering fit.
It's no wonder why some of the biggest fashion icons are wearing billowy bottoms of all sorts. Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have both recently opted for ones with a little more structure that reminds us of work trousers. Vanessa Hudgens wore an extra roomy pair like Teigen's to Coachella, and Cher even bought palazzo pants on Amazon.
We absolutely adore Teigen's floral take on the trend because it's a fresh way to infuse a fun pattern into your summer wardrobe. Normally, we'd reserve florals for our dresses. If you don't have $2,000 to shell out for her silky designer trousers, we searched the internet for similar flowy pants.
A few of our favorites include these linen-blend ones that are only $69 at Nordstrom and this vibrant floral pair that also have a matching top you can purchase separately. Speaking of sets, we also found this monochrome purple two-piece that looks very similar to the one Teigen wore for under $40.
Keep scrolling to shop floral wide-leg pants to usher in summer in a comfortably cool manner like Teigen.
Buy It! Open Edit Wide Leg Linen Blend Pants, $69; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Eteviolet Boho High Waisted Pants, $29.44 with coupon (orig. $30.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Abercrombie & Fitch Linen-Blend Pull-On Wide Leg Pants, $70; abercrombie.com
Buy It! Lulus Palm Beach Babe Lilac Floral Print Wide-Leg Pants, $54; lulus.com
Buy It! Something Navy Floral Tiered Wide Leg Pants, $135; revolve.com
Buy It! Aro Lora Two-Piece Sleeveless Crop Top and Ruffle Wide Leg Pant Set, $36.90; amazon.com
