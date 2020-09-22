Chrissy Teigen Fangirls Over Zendaya's Emmys Style: ‘I Want a Redo of My 20s’

Chrissy Teigen is fangirling over Zendaya’s style at Sunday night’s Emmys, where the Euphoria star became the youngest person to ever win for outstanding lead actress in a drama series.

On Monday, Teigen shared two photos of the 24-year-old actress’ Emmy outfits, writing alongside the screenshots that she wishes she could have “a redo” of her 20s.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Every single thing Zendaya wears 😩my god I want a redo of my 20’s - and this was just last night,” the model and cookbook author wrote. “She does this every damn day!!”

Zendaya rocked two different looks for the virtual awards show, beginning the night in a plunging Christopher John Rogers dress featuring a royal purple taffeta skirt with a chic, built-in cummerbund. She accessorized the look, created with her close friend and "image architect" Law Roach, with glittering Bulgari jewels and Christian Louboutin crystal-embellished heart pumps.

Halfway through the show, she switched into a custom Giorgio Armani Privé black matte weave skirt with powder-pink polka dots, paired with a black velvet bandeau top fully embroidered in pearls and crystals. She accessorized again with Bulgari jewels.

Prior to the Emmys, Zendaya had teased that she planned on pulling a serious look for the award show.

"I do want to dress up. I still want to have the experience,” Zendaya said. “It’ll be probably just my family over here, but I definitely want to pull a look and maybe just walk my living room carpet.”

Image zoom ABC

Image zoom ABC

When she accepted her award on Sunday night, Zendaya offered an emotional speech, assuring viewers that there's "hope in the young people."

"To the incredible cast and crew of Euphoria, I’m so lucky to go to work with you every day and I’m inspired by everything you do," she said. "And to Sam Levinson, I appreciate you so much and you're my family, I’m so grateful for Rue, I’m so grateful that you trusted me with your story, and I hope I can continue to do you proud."