Chrissy Teigen Fangirls Over Zendaya's Emmys Style: ‘I Want a Redo of My 20s’
Zendaya rocked two separate looks during Sunday night’s virtual Emmys
Chrissy Teigen is fangirling over Zendaya’s style at Sunday night’s Emmys, where the Euphoria star became the youngest person to ever win for outstanding lead actress in a drama series.
On Monday, Teigen shared two photos of the 24-year-old actress’ Emmy outfits, writing alongside the screenshots that she wishes she could have “a redo” of her 20s.
“Every single thing Zendaya wears 😩my god I want a redo of my 20’s - and this was just last night,” the model and cookbook author wrote. “She does this every damn day!!”
Zendaya rocked two different looks for the virtual awards show, beginning the night in a plunging Christopher John Rogers dress featuring a royal purple taffeta skirt with a chic, built-in cummerbund. She accessorized the look, created with her close friend and "image architect" Law Roach, with glittering Bulgari jewels and Christian Louboutin crystal-embellished heart pumps.
RELATED: Zendaya Kicks Off the 2020 Emmys in a Gorgeous Plunging Dress — and Promises Outfit Changes!
Halfway through the show, she switched into a custom Giorgio Armani Privé black matte weave skirt with powder-pink polka dots, paired with a black velvet bandeau top fully embroidered in pearls and crystals. She accessorized again with Bulgari jewels.
Prior to the Emmys, Zendaya had teased that she planned on pulling a serious look for the award show.
"I do want to dress up. I still want to have the experience,” Zendaya said. “It’ll be probably just my family over here, but I definitely want to pull a look and maybe just walk my living room carpet.”
When she accepted her award on Sunday night, Zendaya offered an emotional speech, assuring viewers that there's "hope in the young people."
"To the incredible cast and crew of Euphoria, I’m so lucky to go to work with you every day and I’m inspired by everything you do," she said. "And to Sam Levinson, I appreciate you so much and you're my family, I’m so grateful for Rue, I’m so grateful that you trusted me with your story, and I hope I can continue to do you proud."
"I know that this feels like a really weird time to be celebrating, but I just want to say that there is hope in the young people out there," she added. "I know that our TV show doesn’t always feel like a great example of that, but there is hope in the young people, and I just want to say to all my peers out there doing the work in the streets: I see you, I admire you, I thank you."