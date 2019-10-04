Chrissy Teigen Says She's a 'Cool Mom' After Getting Her Family's Birthdays Tattooed on Her Arm

Chrissy Teigen is professing her love for her family in a very permanent way.

On Thursday, Teigen, 33, revealed she got a new tattoo inspired by her family, making her a “cool mom.”

“Cool mom back at it again with @winterstone!!!!” Teigen wrote alongside a series of photos on Instagram, which show her getting the ink.

In the first shot, Teigen can be seen trying not to grimace in pain as celebrity tattoo artist Daniel Winter, a.k.a. Winter Stone, works on her arm. The second photo is a close-up image of Stone putting the finishing touches on his work of art.

In the last shot, Teigen showed off the tattoo — the dates of her father Ron Teigen Sr., mother Vilailuck Teigen, husband John Legend and their children Luna Simone and Miles Theodore‘s birthdays in black ink.

Legend, 40, commented on the post writing, “The ultimate mnemonic device!” jokingly implying that Teigen can use the new tattoo to remember the important dates.

Stone also commented, “You are the best!!! Happy to see you today!!!”

Of course, this isn’t the first time Teigen has paid tribute to her loved ones.

In April, the Bring the Funny host and Legend got matching tattoos in honor of Luna, 3, and Miles, 1. Each got the same matching cursive script along the inside of their arms, with Teigen’s reading, “John – Luna – Miles” and Legend’s featuring the names, “Chrissy – Luna – Miles.”

“Hey guys please don’t talk to us unless u have tattoos we are a cool tattoo family now and we only want to talk to other tattoo families (srry if this seems harsh),” Teigen captioned the photo of the couple’s ink.

Teigen also got a small heart tattoo on her index finger.

Those tats were also done by Winter, and the cookbook author thanked him at the time by writing, “Thank you thank you @winterstone. You are not only incredibly talented but you are very kind and delightful and welcome over any time!!”

Winter has also given ink to celebrities like Lady Gaga, Mandy Moore, Demi Lovato, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Miley Cyrus and Emma Roberts.