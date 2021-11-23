Chrissy Teigen Got an Eyebrow Transplant – Here's What to Know About the Cosmetic Procedure

Chrissy Teigen just underwent eyebrow transplant surgery to create a fuller, fluffier look — and of course she shared the "crazy" results with her social media followers. But what exactly does the transformative cosmetic beauty treatment entail? We asked the pros to find out.

Teigen, who said she tries to "never wear makeup" if she can "avoid it" visited Dr. Jason Diamond and Dr. Jason Champagne for the transplant procedure, where hairs were plucked from the back of her head and placed strategically along the shape of her brows.

Board-Certified Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon Dr. Paul Nassif says most candidates who come in for an eyebrow transplant typically want full, natural brows. It can be anyone from a person who plucked too many stray hairs, someone with naturally thin arches or a person with no brow hair at all, he tells PEOPLE.

"The procedure involves taking a hair follicle from the back of the scalp and transplanting the hair gently – with the right angle, and the right curve – into the eyebrow," Dr. Nassif says. "It's important your doctor uses a light hand when you do this and with the right angle. Otherwise, the brows can come out looking too bushy and unnatural."

Chrissy Teigen Debuts Her New Eyebrows On Instagram Credit: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

To implant the new hairs along the brow bone, the practitioner uses the NeoGraft technique, which involves pulling the hair follicle out one by one, so it requires no stitches.

"With the NeoGraft technique, your doctor will pull out the hair units one by one from the back of the head and then they will make a small slit in the brows and then manually, with forceps, they will place the follicular hair unit into the slit they made," Nassif explains

New York City-based Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Yael Halaas says hairs are pulled from the back of the head because it's the area that "best mimics eyebrow hairs."

"The transplanted scalp hairs will continue to grow, unlike natural eyebrow hairs that have a natural 'turn-off' switch. So the new eyebrow hairs will need to be trimmed and groomed with more frequency," Dr. Halaas tells PEOPLE.

While the entire eyebrow transplant can be completed in one visit, it takes time to see the full results, Dr. Nassif and Dr. Halaas say.

"The hair follicle that is being transplanted into the eyebrow has a hair on it. But that hair will fall out and then a new one will grow in. Results can be seen anywhere between six to nine months for full growth and the results are permanent," says Dr. Nassif.

The procedure, which can cost between $4,000 to $7,000 depending on your provider, won't be painful either. "We use local anesthesia and the patients are awake often listening to music or television the whole time," Dr. Halaas says.

As for aftercare, Dr. Nassif advises that patients may put some Aquaphor on after and to avoid submerging the area in water.

"The patient may experience swelling or bruising following the treatment," he says. "And it is imperative that the patient keeps their brows dry for at least fives days after treatment as you want the brows to properly set. Then, once the five days are up I recommend gently washing the brows using a mild soap and by patting the brows with soap and water, not rubbing them."

While a permanent eyebrow transplant is a pricey investment, Dr. Nassif suggests microblading as an alternative, more affordable option.

"Microblading is a technique that involves tattooing brow hairs onto the face to give the illusion of fuller brows. It's a semi-permanent solution that requires touch-ups over time. If solely cosmetic, meaning you have adequate brow hairs, microblading may be enough," he says. "I think it is more approachable and mainstream."