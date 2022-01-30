Chrissy Teigen Is Staying 'Extremely Comfy' in $1,000 'Birkenstock-Esque' Fendi Sandals

"It's an exciting time," Chrissy Teigen wrote after vowing to her stylist that she would only wear "physically comfortable" clothes in 2022

Chrissy Teigen is keeping up with her New Year's resolution.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 36, kept her promise to stylist Alana Van Deraa to only wear "physically comfortable" clothes in 2022 when she sported a pair of fuzzy "Birkenstock-esque" slippers in photos posted to Instagram on Friday.

"This year I vowed to @alanavanderaa that I would not wear anything unless I was physically comfortable in it. This has resulted in the need for shoes that are … not the…..how do I say this…well they are extremely comfy," Teigen wrote in the caption.

For the impromptu shoot, she modeled Fendi's Signature Shearling Strappy Sandals — which retail for $1,050 — and joked that they're "revenge" for husband John Legend's current style choices.

"If u are following along on this very important journey, I currently have many a Birkenstock and Birkenstock-esque shoe en route and I couldn't be more excited," she added. "John not so much but consider it my revenge for his pants lately. If you see me in heels, they will no longer be ones that throb the bunion mom so graciously passed down to me and my tingers, toe fingers, will not jam. It's an exciting time, ladies and gentlemen!!!"

Teigen complemented the sandals with oversized distressed jeans and a brown blazer layered over a white button-up blouse tied at the waist.

On her Instagram Story, the Cravings cookbook author also revealed new ink of an elephant on her left wrist following a session with tattoo artist Daniel Winter (a.k.a. Winter Stone).

Teigen and Legend most recently enlisted Winter to have drawings by Luna immortalized on their arms, with a butterfly for mom and a bouquet of flowers for dad.

"Luna was drawing on us one night, and she was like, 'I love this. This is the best butterfly I've ever drawn,' and I was like, 'I agree,'" Teigen shared last month on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

