Chrissy Teigen Experiments with Long Lavender Hair: 'The Wig Life Chose Me'

The star's trying out purple hair after experimenting with Instagram filters and announcing she plans to "start looking the way I've always wanted to"

New year, new hair! Chrissy Teigen is playing around with her look in 2021 — and we're totally here for it.

The Cravings cookbook author, 35, took fans behind-the-scenes as she had a custom lace lavender wig fastened and styled by hair pro Fame with Jay. Once the wig was perfectly in place, Teigen revealed the final look on her Instagram Story asking fans, "Is this hot girl s---?"

But then the mom of two struggled to find the right outfit to match her new bold hair color. "Here's the deal. Trying to figure out how to rock this now," Teigen said with a laugh as she stood in her bathroom. "It's confusing. Join us on this journey of figuring out who we are."

She ended up selecting a simple white mini dress, suede thigh-high boots, a camel trench coat and snakeskin gloves which she wore to go grocery shopping with husband John Legend, 42, daughter Luna Simone, 4, and son Miles Theodore, 2.

Teigen ended the day back at home where she changing into more comfortable attire and took one more selfie saying, "Wig life has begun."

The star's celebrity friends left her plenty of compliments on the Instagram post she shared showing off her colorful hairstyle in which she captioned, "the wig life ... chose me."

"Looks so goooood 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼," said hairstylist and Ouai haircare founder Jen Atkin. Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn wrote: "Wigging out! I'm obsessed ✨💕✨."

Teigen first teased her wig transformation at the beginning of the new year when she threw up what appeared to be the same purple wig while on vacation with her family. "well I absolutely have to do this when I get home. I swear I'm okay! I realize this looks like I'm having a crisis lol I just wanna start looking the way I've always wanted to!!" she captioned the Instagram post.