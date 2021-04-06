Chrissy Teigen Dyes Her Hair Pastel Pink: 'Here We Go'

Chrissy Teigen has been documenting her hair transformation on Instagram Stories since the weekend

Chrissy Teigen has a new 'do!

After spending days documenting a major hair transformation online, the Cravings cookbook author, 35, unveiled the final results on Tuesday by sharing video of herself rocking pastel pink locks.

In the clip, Teigen is wrapped up in a towel as she turns her head to show off her newly tinted tresses.

According to colorist Tracey Cunningham, whom Teigen tagged in the post, she and her team at MèCHE salon used Olaplex products and Redken's City Beats conditioning color cream in the shade City Ballet Pink to achieve the look.

Teigen has been capturing the coloring process on her Instagram Stories since the weekend, debuting a bright blonde shade to her followers on Sunday.

A day later, she hinted at a bigger hair change by posting a video of hairstylist working on her tresses once again. Teigen captioned the clip, "Here we go."

The Chrissy's Court star also shared a selfie with foils in her hair.

"I'm an open, free spirit and I love kids to be kids. For us, kindness is such a big thing. When you meet our kids, they're very warm and friendly," she tells PEOPLE of her parenting style. "You instill those things in them, but for the most part let them be creative and wondrous and spirited and curious beings."

Reflecting on her relationship with Legend, 42, Teigen says parenthood has certainly given the couple a new outlook.

"I thought I knew everything about John, and then [we] had children. Seeing him take care of them is beautiful," she says. "Seeing my partner be a father is really wonderful."

Looking ahead to her future, the Safely co-founder tells PEOPLE she can't wait to grow old with Legend and be surrounded by loved ones for the rest of their lives together.

"I can't wait to see salt-and-pepper John and me next to him with my silver hair. I really look forward to our children being hopefully the type of kids that come over every weekend for Sunday dinner," she says. "That would be incredibly meaningful to me. I will be so happy seeing my family all around the same table."