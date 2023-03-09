Chrissy Teigen Debuts New Red Hairstyle Weeks After Birth of Baby Esti — See the Look!

Chrissy Teigen is changing things up.

The model, 37, revealed that she ditched her darker brunette locks for a new red color in a video shared on Instagram Wednesday.

"Breaking news: woman gets new hair color !!!!!!!!!" Teigen captioned her post, before tagging the team that made her updated hair look possible. "Love you @colorbymattrez! @rikkigash @krisstudden 🥰".

In the video, Teigen is seen smiling for the camera in a colorful silk robe as she shows off her new hairdo. One of her hair stylists can be seen working on her hair in the background.

Teigen's musician husband, John Legend, shared his approval of the look, writing in the comments section, "Gorgeous 😍."

The model's red 'do comes several weeks after she and Legend, 44, welcomed their baby daughter Esti Maxine into the world.

Legend, who tied the knot with Teigen in September 2013, announced Esti's arrival on Jan. 13 at a private concert. "What a blessed day," he told the crowd.

Teigen recently shared a sweet family snap of herself and The Voice star posing with Esti and their elder children — daughter Luna Simone, 7 next month, and son Miles Theodore, 4½.

In the picture-perfect shot, Luna held her baby sister in her arms in a white blanket and leaned into her dad, while Miles wrapped his arms around his mom.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen with their kids. Chrissy Teigen Instagram

"Next goal - all of us AND all the animals (poodle, frenchie, something I dunno terrier, basset hound, two bunnies and bearded dragon, prob something else by the time this loads)," Teigen joked of her ambitious next shot of the full household.

"Love wins," actress Sharon Stone wrote in the comments on the cute picture.