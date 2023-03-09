Chrissy Teigen Debuts New Red Hairstyle Weeks After Birth of Baby Esti — See the Look!

The model's musician husband, John Legend, called his wife's new red hair "gorgeous"

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 9, 2023 09:36 AM
chrissy teigen
Chrissy Teigen. Photo: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen is changing things up.

The model, 37, revealed that she ditched her darker brunette locks for a new red color in a video shared on Instagram Wednesday.

"Breaking news: woman gets new hair color !!!!!!!!!" Teigen captioned her post, before tagging the team that made her updated hair look possible. "Love you @colorbymattrez! @rikkigash @krisstudden 🥰".

In the video, Teigen is seen smiling for the camera in a colorful silk robe as she shows off her new hairdo. One of her hair stylists can be seen working on her hair in the background.

Teigen's musician husband, John Legend, shared his approval of the look, writing in the comments section, "Gorgeous 😍."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The model's red 'do comes several weeks after she and Legend, 44, welcomed their baby daughter Esti Maxine into the world.

Legend, who tied the knot with Teigen in September 2013, announced Esti's arrival on Jan. 13 at a private concert. "What a blessed day," he told the crowd.

Teigen recently shared a sweet family snap of herself and The Voice star posing with Esti and their elder children — daughter Luna Simone, 7 next month, and son Miles Theodore, 4½.

In the picture-perfect shot, Luna held her baby sister in her arms in a white blanket and leaned into her dad, while Miles wrapped his arms around his mom.

Chrissy Teigen Cuddles with John Legend and 3 Kids in Sweet Family Photo: ‘Next Goal, All of Us AND All the Animals’
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen with their kids. Chrissy Teigen Instagram

"Next goal - all of us AND all the animals (poodle, frenchie, something I dunno terrier, basset hound, two bunnies and bearded dragon, prob something else by the time this loads)," Teigen joked of her ambitious next shot of the full household.

"Love wins," actress Sharon Stone wrote in the comments on the cute picture.

Related Articles
Chrissy Teigen Cuddles with John Legend and 3 Kids in Sweet Family Photo: ‘Next Goal, All of Us AND All the Animals’
Chrissy Teigen Cuddles with John Legend and All 3 of Their Kids in Adorable Family Photo
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Give Baby Daughter Esti a Sandwich Kiss In Adorable New Video
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Kiss Baby Daughter Esti on Both Cheeks in Adorable New Video
Chrissy Teigen Shares First Close-Up Shot of Baby Esti
Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Video of Her and John Legend's Baby Esti Hiccuping
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Luna
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Take Sweet Selfie with Daughter Luna at Monster Truck Rally
John Legend Celebrates Having the 'Best Valentine's Dates' in New Family Photo https://www.instagram.com/p/CosrcF1SajS/?hl=en
John Legend Celebrates Having the 'Best Valentine's Dates' in First Photo as a Family of Five
John Legend and baby
John Legend Sweetly Kisses Baby Daughter Esti as They Snuggle in Adorable New Photo
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cn3JzmIrNgh/?hl=en johnlegend's profile picture johnlegend Verified Our new love. ❤️ 43m
John Legend Had 'Emotional' First Nights with Baby Esti, Says He 'Felt the Love Expand' at Home
Chrissy Teigen Shares First Close-Up Shot of Baby Esti
Chrissy Teigen Shares First Close-Up Photo of Daughter Esti's Face: 'Out Here Lookin Like a Baby'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cn7jPvZv9F2/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link chrissyteigen Verified Too 😎 for school but still going to school because it’s important 4h
Chrissy Teigen Shares Photos of Luna and Miles — Looking All Grown Up! — After Birth of New Baby Esti
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Esti Maxine Stephens with Luna and Miles
John Legend Talks 'Challenges' He and Chrissy Teigen Faced on Journey to Welcoming New Baby Esti
https://www.instagram.com/stories/chrissyteigen/3022299370948783789/ — Chrissy Teigen Returns to Hospital to 'Bandage' C-Section Wound After Daughter Esti's Birth
Chrissy Teigen Says She Has to 'Bandage Together' Her Wound After Daughter Esti Maxine's Birth
Chrissy Teigen and baby Estie
Chrissy Teigen Nurses Baby Esti in Sweet Video as She Says They Have a 'Lot of Boob Time' Together
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Esti Maxine Stephens with Luna and Miles
Chrissy Teigen Shares First Photo of Her and John Legend's Baby Girl, Esti Maxine: 'Full of Love'
John Legend Rollout
John Legend on How He Gives Chrissy Teigen a 'Break' as She Recovers from Delivering Baby Esti
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cn3JzmIrNgh/?hl=en johnlegend's profile picture johnlegend Verified Our new love. ❤️ 43m
John Legend Shares His First Photo with His and Chrissy Teigen's Baby Esti Maxine: 'Our New Love'
Chrissy Teigen Gets Back in the Kitchen
Chrissy Teigen Gets Back in the Kitchen After Welcoming Daughter Esti