"please don't tell me this means something in morse code," the model joked on Instagram

Chrissy Teigen Shares the Meaning Behind Her Tiny Finger Tattoos: 'I Just Like Dots'

Chrissy Teigen is reminding us that body art doesn't always have to mean something.

On Thursday, the Cravings cookbook author, 35, showed off a new set of tiny finger tattoos on her right hand in a black-and-white Instagram photo. "please don't tell me this means something in morse code, I just like dots (💞 @winterstone )," she quipped, tagging LA-based tattoo artist Daniel Winter, aka Winter Stone.

Her followers seemingly loved the subtle yet trendy design, reminiscent of the hand ink on celebrities like Hailey Baldwin, Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus.

"Same! I got the tiniest heart on my upper left ring finger....near my nail. So cute! Love hand tatts!" one person wrote. "Love this journey for you," someone else joked, as other Instagram users shared their theories about what the dot design could mean.

Teigen also shared the photo on Twitter alongside a caption that exemplifies her signature self-deprecating sense of humor.

Chrissy Teigen | Credit: JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty

"Morse code for I'm tired," she wrote.

Earlier this year, the model tattoo of the lyrics "Ooh Laa" from a song off husband John Legend's seventh studio album Bigger Love down her spine (also courtesy of Winter Stone.)

She documented the process — and Legend's sweet reaction — in a three-minute video posted on Instagram Tuesday.

"ooooooooh la. shoowap shoowap," Teigen wrote alongside the clip.

Teigen's new ink features thin cursive lettering down her spine, and she used the Doctor Rogers RESTORE Healing Balm to preserve the design and heal her skin after her session, according to a Doctor Rogers press release.

Most of the video consists of footage of her new tattoo, but about halfway through, Legend asks his wife if she remembers the first time she heard the sentimental track.

"I don't remember! I remember the first time I heard "All of Me," I remember the first time I heard...honestly, most of your songs. But not this one."

Legends says the couple were in their bedroom the first time he played the song for Teigen, joking, "We had to test run it. Make sure it worked. It worked."