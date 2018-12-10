Chrissy Teigen's Dad Tattoos Her Face on His Arm to Celebrate Her 33rd Birthday

Chrissy Teigen‘s dad just won the “father of the year” award for his latest tribute to his daughter.

In honor of Teigen’s 33rd birthday on November 30, her father Ron Teigen Sr., got a tattoo of her face on his left bicep and the model just shared a pic of the truly uncanny results.

“MY DAD GOT A TATTOO OF ME FOR MY BIRTHDAY,” Teigen captioned the Instagram post of her father inside the tattoo parlor posing with legendary tattoo artist Mark Mahoney.

In the pic, he posed with the inspiration photo taped directly below the fresh ink, showing off the uncanny resemblance the tattoo has to his daughter.

Several celebrities commented sine variation of “omg” on the post, including Kim Kardashian West and Katie Couric. Mindy Kaling “literally cannot believe.” Perez Hilton asked “How’s John [Legend] gonna top this???” And hairstylist Jen Atkin joked that she wanted credit for the hair in the photo “if he’s still there!”

Teigen is very open about sharing funny and personal stories of her family, and has many Instagram videos starring her mom, Vilailuck Teigen, who has her own lively Instagram account.

Vilailuck lives in her daughter’s Los Angeles home with Teigen’s husband John Legend and their two kids, Luna and Miles Theodore. According to Us Weekly, Ron lives separately about 10 minutes away, but he comes to Teigen’s house every day to visit his wife. According to Teigen that’s what “works for them.”

This tattoo sighting follows in a recent new trend: family members getting tattoos together. Just last week Ariana Grande and her 93-year-old grandmother got hand tattoos after Grande took home the Woman of the Year award at Billboard’s Women in Music event.