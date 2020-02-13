Chrissy Teigen Carried the Coolest Handbag We’ve Ever Seen — and You Can Get it at Nordstrom

Image zoom Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Chrissy Teigen’s latest handbag choice is begging us to ditch our classic styles for something a little more unexpected.

The multi-hyphenate star recently teamed up with popular sunglasses brand, Quay Australia, on a new collection — so she can officially add sunglasses designer to her already-impressive resume (right above cooking queen, author, TV personality, model, and wife of the Sexiest Man Alive). And, of course, there was a launch party to celebrate the collaboration. Teigen wore a white blazer dress with strappy heels and a pair of her Stop and Stare sunnies from the new line. But the piece we couldn’t take our eyes off of was her uniquely-shaped dusty pink bag from Cult Gaia.

Designed from a soft leather, the Mini Astraea bag has a loop-through closure and unstructured bodice that give it a fortune cookie-like shape. Its soft silhouette is juxtaposed by the geometric, gold top handle, making it totally chic but still practical. Despite its small outward appearance, its interior is still spacious enough to hold your phone, wallet, keys, lipstick, and other little necessities thanks to the rounded bottom. If we had to guess, we’d bet Teigen had a few other shades from her collection stashed in her bag to wear throughout the night.

Cult Gaia is most famously known for its $88 Ark Clutch that has been carried by influencers all over your Instagram feed and stars like Emma Stone, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Beyoncé, and Michelle Williams. After seeing Teigen with this one-of-a-kind little stunner from the brand, we’re convinced we need one in our rotation. As luck would have it, her exact Cult Gaia bag is available at one of our favorite retailers, Nordstrom, ringing in for $288. While it’s not as cheap as the brand’s iconic bamboo clutch, it’s one of those pieces that can instantly elevate any look, making it worth the splurge.

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Cult Gaia Mini Astraea Leather Tote, $288; nordstrom.com

