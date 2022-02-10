Chrissy Teigen Vowed to Exclusively Wear Comfy Things in 2022 — and of Course This Shoe Made the Cut
This is your daily reminder that if you do not yet follow Chrissy Teigen on Instagram, it's time to hit that button stat. As we know, it's an absolute must to fill your feed with accounts that spark joy, induce laughter, and inspire, which Teigen's account does plenty of and more. But it's a recent post of hers that we felt especially compelled to call out because it was so spot on with how, well, most likely just about everyone is feeling.
To put it simply, Teigen is done wearing uncomfortable clothing and shoes. In a lengthy Instagram caption that's definitely worth the read, she vowed to only wear things that she feels "physically comfortable in," noting that she has many Birkenstocks (and Birkenstock-esque) shoes on the way to her house. Petition to name 2022 the year of the comfy shoe! Teigen would certainly be the first to sign said petition.
There are a lot of comfortable footwear options out there, but there is simply no denying that Birkenstocks are a favorite. The German shoe brand has been in business for nearly 250 years (no, that is not a typo), and the backbone of its shoes has always been supportive comfort — you know, that signature cork footbed and two-buckle design that makes them so easy to spot on celebs.
Shop Comfortable Shoes Inspired by Teigen's Collection:
- Cushionaire Lane Cork Footbed Sandal, $24.99; amazon.com
- Birkenstock Arizona Genuine Shearling Slide Sandal, $160; nordstrom.com
- Madewell The Shearling-Lined Madelyn Sandal, $47.99 with code DOUBLEUP (orig. $128); madewell.com
- Melissa Double Strap Slide Sandal, $69; nordstrom.com
- Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal, $159.95; nordstrom.com
- FunkyMonkey Double Buckle Adjustable Sandals, $18.99 (orig. $20.99); amazon.com
- Staud Faux Shearling Slide Sandal, $100 (orig. $250); nordstrom.com
- Oncai Flat Slide Sandals with Arch Support, $24.99 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com
- Vince Jady Slide Sandal, $110; nordstrom.com
- Papillio by Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Genuine Shearling Slide Sandal, $180; nordstrom.com
Teigen is the latest A-lister to sing praises of Birkenstocks. And while fans like Reese Witherspoon, Kendall Jenner, and Katie Holmes haven't written a long love letter about the shoes like Teigen just did, the sheer number of times we've seen them wearing them speaks volumes. They're in love! We're in love!
So many Birkenstocks are at Nordstrom right now, and while we still have to wait on the exact styles Teigen scooped up, we have a feeling she might have stocked up on some of the shearling options because, well, they're cute, trendy, and totally her vibe. This pair feels a bit more trend-forward than what you might expect of Birkenstocks, and considering Teigen is wearing a pair of $1,000 shearling Fendi sandals in the 'gram post announcing her comfy shoe pledge, the fuzzy Birks seem like a natural addition.
Teigen also mentioned that she purchased some ″Birkenstock-esque″ shoes, which we interpreted to mean other comfy buckle slides. Could she have snapped up these from Amazon that have nearly 30,000 five-star ratings? She has been known to shop Amazon before, so we wouldn't be surprised.
Or how about this shearling-lined shoe from Madewell? It feels a bit more fashion-forward, but according to the reviews, it's still super comfy and cozy — sounds like it would be right up her alley. Plus, they're $80 off right now, so really, how could you pass them up?
We're joining Teigen in her pledge to only wear comfortable things this year and beyond. Because life's too short to wear anything but. Shop comfortable shoes inspired by Teigen's collection below.
