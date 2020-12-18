Chrissy Teigen's Colorist Spills All the Details on the Star's New Lighter Hair Color
Colorist Tracey Cunningham shares the true inspiration behind the star's new hue that has drawn many comparisons to Jennifer Aniston's famous 'Rachel' hairstyle
The internet went wild when Chrissy Teigen shared a first look at her new, freshly highlighted hair on Instagram. So there was no question that we had to get all the details straight from the star's colorist Tracey Cunningham, the mastermind behind her bright bronde hue.
"Chrissy wanted to go lighter with her color. I honestly think everyone likes to go a little lighter from time to time!" the Redken celebrity colorist tells PEOPLE exclusively of Teigen's decision to switch up her look.
When Teigen, 35, debuted the color, fans quickly drew comparisons to Jennifer Aniston's famous 'Rachel' hairstyle from the actress' early Friends era in the '90s. "Rachel Green vibes!!!!!!! LOVES IT!!!!!!! 🔥," one person commented. Another person said: "Totes getting some Rachel/Jen Aniston vibes!! Love it."
But Cunningham says that Aniston's iconic 'do wasn't actually the true inspiration behind the hair change.
"Jennifer’s hair is gorgeous and I’m friends with her colorist, so I’m flattered by that comparison," Cunningham says. "But we weren’t using it as inspiration – just brightening Chrissy’s signature bronde color up a bit! Both Jennifer and Chrissy have the ultimate color looks."
Cunningham loves Teigen's brightened bronde color but made sure to give her a bit of a deeper "shadow root to make it feel lived-in and beachy."
She explains: "The shadow root requires fewer trips to the salon. It still looks fresh, even with a little grow out. This is a great low-maintenance hair color that can easily be refreshed in-between full color appointments with a Redken Shades EQ Gloss service from your colorist."
From start-to-finish, Teigen's entire color change took about three hours. But that doesn't mean the duo didn't get to have a little bit of fun while they were at work on her hair.
"Chrissy’s mom, Pepper, is coming out with a cookbook with her tried-and-tested Thai recipes. Pepper was making five amazing dishes while we were doing Chrissy’s hair so we all got to sample," Cunningham says. "It was so fun and delicious!"
