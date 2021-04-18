Chrissy Teigen Is the Latest Celebrity to Profess Her Love for This Splurge-Worthy Concealer

Profile Menu
Let out a deep exhale: After a 23-day absence, Chrissy Teigen is back on Twitter and the platform just got fun again. Turning to Instagram alone to follow Teigen's goings on wasn't quite the same, yet it did bring us a few gems, like when she revealed her all-time favorite concealer this week. Teigen's beauty recommendations don't miss: The face oil she recommended earlier this year is unbelievably still sold out, but her favorite concealer is still ripe for the grabbing.
Clé De Peau Beauté's concealer is something of an icon itself, name-dropped by an amount of stars that reads like a top talent agency's call sheet. Amanda Seyfried, Felicity Jones, Jenna Dewan, Kim Kardashian, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Lo Bosworth all swear by it, and the brand's makeup creative director says she's given "countless concealers" to bold names like Nicole Kidman, Kate Winslet and Kate Moss.
On Instagram, Teigen said: "You guys are loving my picks for things, so my concealer pick for you, and for myself, is Clé De Peau concealer." The wonder-working tube of concealer has been a mainstay for years because the formula hits the ideal skin-like texture balance: Smooth as skin that's freshly exfoliated and seamless, and full coverage to mask the worst scars, circles, and breakouts.
Buy It! Clé De Peau Beauté Concealer Broad Spectrum SPF 25, $73; nordstrom.com
"Worth the splurge," one Nordstrom shopper, 46, writes. "[As] a sinful California sun fanatic who just had some skin cancer burned off under my left eye (the delicate area), I have wrinkles, crow's feet, and quite awful dark circles under my eyes thanks to year-round intense allergies. I put some of this stuff on this morning, and wow-wee me. It was like healing silk. It blended so smoothly and so flawlessly, I think I heard an angel's choir going off in my bathroom while I looked in my mirror."
Similar opinions dot the concealer's 500+ five-star reviews, where people extoll the virtues of the moisturizing, high-coverage concealer. According to countless shoppers, the $73 price tag is well worth it, since the "unparalleled" product lasts almost two years. And where other high-coverage concealers tend to run dry, the Clé De Peau formula is barely detectable to the naked eye.
Per shoppers, the crease-free formula "lasts all day with no slippage," and is so good, shoppers who've tried over 30 different brands and formulas say there's no contest — "in my humble opinion, this is the ONLY concealer," one writes. Another person reasons that while the Clé De Peau concealer is expensive, they've spent five times the amount trying to find a good concealer. With their be-all, end-all finally in hand, they say they wish they could return all the others; it's just that good.
"I was concerned about the price, but I can tell you it helps this single working momma look like 2020 didn't happen," a penultimate shopper says. "Dark circles are gone with this!" A dermatologist adds their support, writing that it's the best concealer they've ever used and a "holy grail for sure."
Follow skin experts' and Teigen's lead and get it at Nordstrom — odds say it'll be one of the best purchases you ever make.