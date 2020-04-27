Chrissy Teigen Defends Her 'Right Angle Bod' After Trolls Criticize Her Swimsuit Selfie

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for GOOD+ Foundation

Chrissy Teigen is over the body shamers.

On Sunday, the model and TV personality, 34, responded to those criticizing her body shape in a recent clip she shared on her Instagram Story, which showed Teigen taking a swimsuit selfie. Responding to a fan who defended her against the body-shaming, the mom of two said she can't win for losing.

"Everyone used to....surgically enhanced curves. I’ve been a square my whole life and let me tell you, it’s paid off nicely in many ways!" she wrote.

"Imagine if one day I showed up with hips and an ass. Ooooo you guys would be pissed then too!" added Teigen in another tweet. "I’m happy, John’s happy, we all happy and doing a-okay!"

Jameela Jamil, an avid advocate for "body neutrality," replied to Teigen, showing support for her confidence and complimenting her "fire" photo.

"I loved the video. Didn’t see a shape. Just saw fire," said Jamil, 34, to which Teigen replied, "Thank u :( I’ve gotten used to my right angle bod, you’d think people have seen it enough that it doesn’t shock them anymore but nope lol."

Teigen isn't one to mince words with internet trolls who criticize her online. Last year, the cookbook author called out one Twitter user who shared a paparazzi photo of her snapped while she and husband John Legend vacationed with their two children, Luna Simone, 4, and Miles Theodore, who will be 2 on May 16.

The tweeter found the photo funny, pointing to the face Legend was making while appearing to stare at Teigen’s body. But the mom wasn’t laughing when the image came across her feed.

“Everyone so used to ass shots and photoshopped Instagrams,” Teigen tweeted at the time. “I’ve had no ass forever. Is this new news to some of you?”

Teigen has been open about her ongoing relationship with her body and during her years as a model, she would focus on losing weight to fit a certain size. But after having kids, the star revealed she has been working on letting that go.

“Honestly, I don’t ever have to be in a swimsuit again,” she told Women's Health in September 2018. “Since I was 20 years old, I had this weight in my mind that I am, or that I’m supposed to be. I’ve been so used to that number for 10 years now. And then I started realizing it was a swimsuit-model weight. There’s a very big difference between wanting to be that kind of fit and wanting to be happy-fit.”