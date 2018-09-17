Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Massive Bruise After Falling Down the Stairs the Day Before the Emmys

Chrissy Teigen kicked off awards season with a bang — literally!

The cookbook author and Lip Sync Battle co-host, 32, revealed on Sunday that she slipped and fell down the stairs, bruising her leg in the process.

“Ughh, I just fell down the stairs,” Teigen said in a video posted to social media, panning the camera to show off the black and blue bruise forming on her leg.

Her tumble came at an inopportune time. On Monday night, Teigen is set to attend the Emmy Awards with her husband John Legend, who is nominated for outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie for playing the title role in NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.

“It’s Emmys tomorrow,” Teigen lamented.

who can relate pic.twitter.com/oXxV6pLJ0U — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 17, 2018

Of course, fans of Teigen know this isn’t the first time she’s run into problems before an award show.

Back in February, her fingers were dyed green the day before the Grammy Awards after eating powdered candy. “I ate fun dip with my fingers last night and I’m stained and Grammys are tomorrow,” she tweeted, sharing a picture of her fingers. “I’ve tried everything please help!”

I ate fun dip with my fingers last night and I'm stained and Grammys are tomorrow. I've tried everything please help pic.twitter.com/Atr66KJcYo — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 11, 2017

Luckily this time around, Teigen has already had a red-carpet Emmy moment with Legend.

Earlier this month, she was by his side at the Creative Arts Emmys where he won a trophy for co-producing Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert — a historic victory that earned Legend the EGOT and made him the first African American man ever to accomplish the honor.

She later celebrated Legend by sharing a video of him adding his brand new Emmy to his trophy wall.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Meanwhile, Legend, 39, put the spotlight back on Teigen after accepting his award.

“We inspire each other,” he told reporters of his marriage to Teigen. “She inspires my songs, she inspires me to want to be a better husband and a better father. We support each other fully in everything that we do. I root for her in her career and everything she’s doing. And I expect that she’ll be up here winning Emmys herself for all the awesome work that she does.”

“She’s such a dynamic, vibrant personality, and I’ve fallen in love with her a long time before the rest of America did,” he added. “But now America’s fallen in love with her too, and she inspires me every day.”

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Saturday Night Live‘s Michael Che and Colin Jost, will air live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 17.