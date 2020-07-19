Chrissy Teigen Shares Photo from Breast Implant Removal Surgery After Saying 'Nobody Believes' Her

"A few of my friends keep having to tell people that I really got my implants out," Chrissy Teigen said

Chrissy Teigen addressed her recent breast implant removal surgery — and all of the naysayers who have questioned whether she actually got the procedure done.

"A few of my friends keep having to tell people that I really got my implants out because believes it," the mother of two, 34, said in one Instagram Story video on Sunday, as she lifted up her yellow bikini top. "These are the scars."

And to make sure everybody got the clarification, minutes later, Teigen went on to share a censored photograph from her actual surgery. "Trust me lol," the Cravings cookbook author captioned the behind-the-scenes shot.

Teigen first revealed she had breast implants earlier this year, explaining that she underwent plastic surgery when she was 20.

"It was more for a swimsuit thing," Teigen, who made her modeling debut in the 2010 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, told Glamour UK in March. "I thought if I'm going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed."

The following month, Teigen announced that she would be getting her implants removed. “They've been great to me for many years but I’m just over it. I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie! So don’t worry about me!” she said.

Following her surgery in June, Teigen’s friends had a party to celebrate, complete with a hilarious confection: a cake decorated with a tombstone and a pair of frosting boobs. "RIP 2006-2020," the cake frosting read.

Since then, Teigen has posted numerous topless photographs — and has started wearing two-piece bathing suits again.