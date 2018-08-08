Chrissy Teigen Takes Her $7 Blackhead-Removing Routine Very Seriously

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen‘s followers have been living vicariously through her Instagram Stories these past few weeks, as the star has been documenting her adventures, workouts and meals while on vacation in Bali with her husband John and adorable children Luna and Miles. And now, she’s giving fans a look into her vacation beauty routine, which simply requires one cult-loved drugstore beauty product.

Teigen shared a series of photos and videos of herself lounging with Bioré pore strips on her nose and chin on Tuesday. The star jokingly tilted her neck to give the appearance of a double chin, before revealing what she does with the blackhead-removing strips once she peels them off of her face.

“I like to pull these off, slowly, and then tilt them towards the light so I can see each little mountain, each tiny mountain,” she said in a serious voice about the blackheads that come out of her pores. “And then I like to take my finger and brush the blackheads to the side so I can see their length.”

But her fascination with the skincare treatment doesn’t stop there, as she compares the obsession to Hannibal Lecter. Teigen went on to share that once she’s done examining each strip, “I take the strip and I fold it into quarters. That concludes my story entitled, ‘If Hannibal Lecter Loved Biore Nose Strips.’ Thank you.”

And that’s not the only beauty secret she’s been sharing. Teigen has been wearing a variety of different headbands throughout her trip, which she’s shared in her new Instagram series called “Headband of the Day,” which Legend has even created a jingle for. The star revealed her latest one on Tuesday, with her husband’s background tune, “it’s the headband of the day, it’s the headband of the day!”

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend: the duo the beauty world has been waiting for.