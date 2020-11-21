Chrissy Teigen Just Discovered Her Favorite Blanket Brand Makes Loungewear, Too

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Chrissy Teigen is like that best friend who just knows what’s up. She has all the best product recommendations, and she shares the best recipes. But the latest Teigen-loved find honestly couldn’t have come at a better moment — it’s the definition of comfy and cozy, which is what so many people are craving this time of year.

Teigen spent a chill night at home with family over the weekend, which she shared on social media, and we immediately took notice of her snug blue lounge set. But before we could go to Google to try and find her exact two-piece, Teigen did us a huge favor and in a minutes-long Instagram Story shared her newfound love of Barefoot Dreams clothing.

If you know Teigen, you’re probably well aware of the fact that the Barefoot Dreams throw that's actually on sale at Nordstrom right now is an absolute favorite of hers. She once tweeted that she uses it 365 days a year (now that’s some high praise!), so it’s only natural that the brand’s loungewear eventually landed on her radar.

The Teigen-approved set, which includes the Cozychic Ultra Lite Lounge Pullover and a matching pair of pants, is basically like the brand’s coveted blankets in clothing form. Just like its popular throws, the Barefoot Dreams sweater and sweats are made from an ultra-soft microfiber fabric that won’t pill or shrink when washed. (We might go so far as to guess Teigen will be rocking it 365 day a year, save for a few washes here and there.)

Teigen is also a fan of the brand’s plush socks, so she really is rocking Barefoot Dreams from head to toe now. And frankly, we don’t blame her. Whether you’re looking to cozy up your home or your wardrobe, Barefoot Dreams has you covered. Trust Teigen on this one.

