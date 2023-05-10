Chrissy Teigen Brings the Barbiecore Trend to Life in a Flirty Bright Pink Mini Dress

Chrissy Teigen is a Barbie girl in a Barbie world.

The model was spotted in New York in an outfit fit to be featured in the upcoming Barbie movie.

On Tuesday, Teigen was photographed leaving Bravo Studios in a hot pink Barbiecore ensemble consisting of a strapless, plunging pink mini dress that had a flared accent on the top, which she paired with pointy-toed silver strappy heels and matching dangle earrings.

As for glam, Teigen slicked back her hair in a middle part, opted for a light makeup look and glossed up her lips. She also let her arm tattoos shine in the sleeveless ensemble.

Gotham/GC Images

One of the last times the star sported the Barbiecore trend was fittingly for Valentine's Day, or as Teigen celebrated, Galentine's Day.

For the holiday, the star and a group of friends got together in matching robes, boas and heart headbands to celebrate their friendships and platonic love.

To the celebration, which was held at what looks to be a private movie theater, Teigen wore an ostrich feather hot pink silky robe from the brand FWRD, differing from the group of galentines who weren't as Barbie-fied as her in fuzzy red robes.

The group all wore matching pink boas, red heart-shaped glasses and springy heart headbands to sit around the big screen and watch Salma Hayek get a lap dance from Channing Tatum in Magic Mike's Last Dance — and eat spaghetti!

Chrissy Teigen Instagram

After that, the star posed with her family in a pastel pink moment for another celebration of the actual holiday, where she, once again, wore all pink in a sea of red. She chose a tight-fitting ruched pink mini dress with floral accents on the neckline layered under a lighter-pink blazer and paired with silver heels and matching earrings.

Her husband, John Legend, wore a red, black and white sweater with black pants and shoes. Her daughter Luna posed with a smile in the photo, wearing a red short-sleeved ruffly dress with matching red Mary Janes, while her son Miles sported a red jacket and khakis while standing in front of her.

Little baby Esti, perched in her mom's arms, matched her brother, sister and dad in a red and white outfit.