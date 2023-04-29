Chrissy Teigen Attends the 2023 White House Correspondents' Dinner with John Legend After Illness

"I'm on the mend," Teigen told fans on Thursday, after a week of being under the weather following a Disney cruise getaway

By
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn

Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 29, 2023 09:00 PM
Chrissy Teigen attends the 2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 29, 2023 in Washington, DC
Chrissy Teigen. Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty

Chrissy Teigen brought Hollywood glam to Washington, D.C., on Saturday night at the 2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner.

The cookbook author and mother of three walked the red carpet at the famed event — held at the Washington Hilton — while wearing a flowing lilac gown with a sparkling corset waistline, plunging neckline and high-slit skirt.

Posing both solo and with husband John Legend by her side, Teigen, 37, smiled widely for photographers. She wore her hair down and accessorized her look with silver sandals, sparkling drop earrings and diamond rings. Teigen also carried a silver clutch.

Legend, meanwhile, kept it classic in a solid black tux, white shirt, black shoes and bow tie. The EGOT winner, 44, put his arm around Teigen as the two stood together on the carpet.

Teigen's night out comes after a week of being under the weather, in an illness she caught on a Disney cruise with Legend and their kids: daughters Esti Maxine, 3 months, Luna Simone, 6, and son Miles Theodore, 4.

2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. Paul Morigi/Getty

She first revealed she wasn't feeling well on April 21, tweeting that "leaving a Disney cruise is like leaving Las Vegas except you only feeeeeel like you binged drugs, and, you are wet."

"I have never been more sore, I'm coughing up… something, the bottoms of my feet are roasted rotisserie, I just got phone service and I still feel like we are rocking," she said. "4 days ago feels like… so long ago. our kids must never EVER forget we did this for them. Solidarity to all the other Disney cruise parents."

The model continued to give updates about her health on social media during the week. "I am still… madly sick, from this f---ing cruise," she shared in a selfie video days later, filmed while she laid down.

"I never get sick," she groaned, before deadpanning, "I love germs. The gift that keeps on giving."

A couple hours later, she shared a new Instagram Story. "I have to eat," she explained, "because my medicine is making me throw up because I don't have anything in my stomach but if I eat I get nauseous. I hate eating when I'm not hungry."

But by Thursday, Teigen appeared to be in better health.

"I don't think I've ever felt so full-body sick," she wrote in a post, captioning a photo of her laying on the couch with Esti. "This week kicked my ass but I am onnn the mend!!"

Meanwhile, this is the second in-person White House Correspondents' Dinner in recent years — the 2020 and 2021 events were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual correspondents' dinner traces back to 1921 and has historically been attended by members of the association as well as high-ranking government officials including the president and first lady. The evening is meant to be one in which both politicians and members of the media are equally roasted.

Under former President Donald Trump, however, that tradition changed.

During the first three years of his term, the twice-impeached politician snubbed the gathering, telling reporters in 2019 that it was "too negative."

His White House also began avoiding the event after Michelle Wolf's turn as emcee in 2018. Like comedians before her, she bluntly mocked several D.C. players, including former Trump spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

This year, Roy Wood, Jr. — of Daily Show fame — is going to be hosting. "It's an honor to be a part of a long-running tradition of celebrating those members of the media, who work so hard to uncover the truth, and hold our government accountable," he said in a statement in February, when his hiring was announced. "It will be a great night that will go down in the history books, or not, depending on which state you live in."

In an interview with NPR leading up to the event, the comedian said he was anxious and excited about the opportunity.

"It's like Bruce Willis in Armageddon. They go, 'Hey, the asteroid's coming. We need you to ... save the Earth. But with humor. Also, you might die, but ... you have an opportunity to go up there and say some things that matter to people who normally don't get talked to,'" he told the outlet. "You can't say no to that."

