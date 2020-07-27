Chrissy Teigen Asks Twitter If She's 'Too Old' for a Nose Piercing: 'Please Be Honest'

When Chrissy Teigen was itching to get some body piercings, she turned to Twitter to find out if it was the right idea.

The Cravings cookbook author, 34, asked fans late Sunday night if they thought she was "too old" to get a small nose piercing she had been considering.

"Am I too old for a little diamond on my nose?" the mom of two tweeted. "You don't have to tell me I'm not old! I know I'm not olllllld but you know what I'm saying. Please be honest lol."

A few hours later, Kerry Washington replied to Teigen telling her that age shouldn't hold anyone back from experimenting with piercings. "I got to wear a fake one everyday while shooting @LittleFiresHulu and it was soooooooo hard to say goodbye. I LOVED it," the Little Fires Everywhere actress said.

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen/Twitter

Ultimately, the next day Teigen revealed on both Twitter and Instagram that she opted to get a few piercings along her left ear rather than on her nose.

She answered Washington saying: "I can absoluuuuutely see you with a real one! I had my friend get one to get over my itch."

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Teigen showed off the new piercings on her Instagram Story, which appeared to be on her cartilage and in the inner ear. "Look how cool I am! I am so cool. I love it," she said while tagging Brian Keith Thompson of L.A. tattoo and piercing studio, Body Electric Tattoo.

"Ok all done! No nose :( maybe in another life," she added on Twitter.

The star's new piercings come shortly after she revealed that she's considering another breast augmentation just one month after going under the knife to have her implants removed. Teigen candidly told her social media followers she might get the second surgery because “I did not expect that [my breasts] would still be this large" after the first.