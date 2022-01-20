Chrissy Teigen Just Wore the Ultra-Comfy Sneakers Oprah Once Called Her Favorites
Finding comfortable sneakers is almost like winning the lottery. But your chance of coming across the former is much higher than actually hitting the million-dollar jackpot. That said, digging through racks of kicks (or, in this day and age, clicking through pages upon pages of ″comfy sneaker″ search results) can still be a pretty tedious task, which is why we're taking a cue from Chrissy Teigen on this one.
The model and author have just introduced (correction: re-introduced) us to the best sneakers out there while on a casual stroll down Melrose Avenue. Teigen's down-to-earth errand-running look included Lululemon Align Leggings, a black sports bra, a checkered button-down, a denim jacket, and those Athletic Propulsion Lab's Techloom Bliss Knit Running Shoes.
You've probably heard or read about these particular APL sneakers. And there's a good chance you've seen them, probably without realizing. Back in 2018, Oprah featured these APL Techloom kicks among her favorite things, which naturally skyrocketed them to a new level of fame that then propelled people 'round the world to buy them in droves.
The Teigen- and Oprah-approved sock-inspired trainers — which weigh just 6.8 ounces — are made from an incredibly lightweight yet durable stretchy knit upper that allows for easy, secure movement. They also have a cushioned sole for maximum comfort and support, as well as a non-slip rubber outsole. All in all, these 100 percent vegan sneakers are so good, shoppers are buying them in every color.
"I ordered these in black, but had to get them in white, too," wrote one customer. "When you love something and it makes you feel great, you buy multiples!" We couldn't agree more.
Sift through the thousands of rave reviews these APL sneakers have received, and you'll also see praise like "best shoes ever," "very light and trendy," and "I have five pairs of these in different colors and they never let me down." All in all, shoppers are obsessed with these shoes, and we're confident you will be, too.
Shop the celeb-loved comfy sneakers in various colors below.
