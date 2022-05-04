Chrissy Teigen Can't Stop Wearing the Comfy Sneakers Oprah Once Deemed Her Favorites

APL offers not only top-notch running shoes — which are all vegan and come in dozens of colors, by the way — but also supportive slides, another specialty of the brand. The Satin Slide Sandals, available in four pastel shades, feature a mesh footbed and cushy midsole for maximum comfort in warm weather. It's only a matter of time before Teigen is spotted in a pair of APL sandals like these.