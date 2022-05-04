Chrissy Teigen Can't Stop Wearing the Comfy Sneakers Oprah Once Deemed Her Favorites
Photo Credit: Gotham/GC Images
Oprah Winfrey and Chrissy Teigen — talk about a dynamic duo.
When Teigen wears a flirty cutout dress or slouchy suede boots, we're instantly intrigued by the trends. And when Oprah publicly declares her love for a brand, our ears immediately perk up. So when both women give something their seal of approval, you might as well plug in our shipping address and credit card number sight unseen.
Lately, Teigen has been consistently wearing a pair of shoes that earned the golden shopping standard every brand strives for back in 2018: It was named one of Oprah's Favorite Things. Teigen was most recently spotted wearing the shoes in question — APL sneakers — while in New York City last week, marking at least the eighth time she's worn them in just four months.
The Cravings cookbook author, 35, stepped out in the APL (Athletic Propulsion Labs) Techloom Bliss Knit Running Shoe, which is one of the brand's best-sellers — and the exact pair that made the cut for Oprah's exclusive list. The sneakers are made with a lightweight yet durable fabric and cushioned, supportive soles for all-day wear.
Oprah called these kicks "casual enough for a workout but dressy enough for a post-squat-thrust lunch date," and we couldn't have described them better ourselves. Teigen has trusted her comfy APL sneakers (she favors the black and white pair) not just during workouts, but also for family time at Disneyland, taking a whack at carnival games, and walking around both NYC and LA.
APL offers not only top-notch running shoes — which are all vegan and come in dozens of colors, by the way — but also supportive slides, another specialty of the brand. The Satin Slide Sandals, available in four pastel shades, feature a mesh footbed and cushy midsole for maximum comfort in warm weather. It's only a matter of time before Teigen is spotted in a pair of APL sandals like these.
Below, shop more APL shoes, including sneakers and sandals for men, women, and even kids, at Nordstrom. Your feet will thank you.
