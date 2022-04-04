Chrissy Teigen Proved She's the Queen of Comfort in Her Post-Grammys Look

We know there's no shortage of comfy outfit inspiration out there, but that doesn't mean we won't take one when we see one, especially when it consists of such standouts. Teigen's Hanro bra has great ratings on Amazon, with shoppers calling it "the softest, most comfortable bra" they own. Bonus: Reviewers also praise the fact that it has no fasteners in the back that poke. Beyond Yoga, which Jennifer Lopez also loves, is known for its leggings that are out-of-this-world soft. No wonder Teigen wore them to unwind post Grammys. And of course, we'll never get enough Birkenstocks, the unofficial comfort shoe of Hollywood.