Chrissy Teigen Proved She's the Queen of Comfort in Her Post-Grammys Look
Photo Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
If anyone can do red-carpet glam one minute and cozy loungewear the next, it's Chrissy Teigen.
Last night, the model and author attended the 2022 Grammy Awards with husband John Legend and kids Luna and Miles — cue the cutest family pictures of the night! — wearing a show-stopping pink ball gown that was all about volume and ruffles. It made her an obvious contender for best-dressed of the night, but honestly, the outfit she wore post-Grammys is what stole the show (a hard feat, given that bold pink moment was tough to beat).
Don't get us wrong: We're all for a glam red-carpet moment, but we love a down-to-earth 'fit when we see one. And the last of Teigen's Sunday evening ensembles didn't skimp on comfort one bit. "Third look of the night," Teigen shared on her Instagram Stories, before she gave a full rundown of her simple outfit that included Beyond Yoga leggings, a Hanro crop top bra that you can snag on Amazon, and metallic Birkenstocks. (Teigen loves her Birks, after all.)
We know there's no shortage of comfy outfit inspiration out there, but that doesn't mean we won't take one when we see one, especially when it consists of such standouts. Teigen's Hanro bra has great ratings on Amazon, with shoppers calling it "the softest, most comfortable bra" they own. Bonus: Reviewers also praise the fact that it has no fasteners in the back that poke. Beyond Yoga, which Jennifer Lopez also loves, is known for its leggings that are out-of-this-world soft. No wonder Teigen wore them to unwind post Grammys. And of course, we'll never get enough Birkenstocks, the unofficial comfort shoe of Hollywood.
Overall, Teigen's after-party look earns 10 out of five stars. Shop it below.
Get the Look:
Buy It! Hanro Touch Feeling Crop Top Bra in Essential, $90; amazon.com
Buy It! Hanro Touch Feeling Crop Top Bra in Black, $90; amazon.com
Buy It! Hanro Touch Feeling Crop Top Bra in White, $90; amazon.com
Buy It! Beyond Yoga Spacedye Caught In The Midi High Waisted Legging, $97; beyondyoga.com
Buy It! Beyond Yoga Spacedye Out Of Pocket High Waisted Midi Legging, $99; beyondyoga.com
Buy It! Beyond Yoga Spacedye Walk and Talk High Waisted Capri Legging, $88; beyondyoga.com
Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Slide Sandal, $110; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal, $160; nordstrom.com
