Chrissy Teigen Just Revived This Flirty Dress Trend — Shop 7 Lookalikes From Amazon and Nordstrom

Teigen's cutout midi dress is both stylish and flattering while still offering a cozy fit — aka, the best of both worlds. The queen of patterned robes has always had a knack for combining comfort and style, and her most recent look is no exception. Dresses with cutouts were one of last summer's hottest trends, with everyone from social media influencers to celebrities stepping out in the sexy look. And — as Teigen just proved — they're coming back this spring.