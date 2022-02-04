Chrissy Teigen Just Revived This Flirty Dress Trend — Shop 7 Lookalikes From Amazon and Nordstrom
February might have just begun, but Chrissy Teigen is already dressing for warmer days. Yesterday, the cookbook author posted a photo to Instagram in which she's wearing a light pink sweater dress featuring side cutouts (while eating a chicken sandwich, unsurprisingly). Although the sweater material is appropriate for winter, the cutouts scream "spring" — and that's a vibe you can probably get behind during these frigid days.
Teigen's cutout midi dress is both stylish and flattering while still offering a cozy fit — aka, the best of both worlds. The queen of patterned robes has always had a knack for combining comfort and style, and her most recent look is no exception. Dresses with cutouts were one of last summer's hottest trends, with everyone from social media influencers to celebrities stepping out in the sexy look. And — as Teigen just proved — they're coming back this spring.
Even if you're not typically comfortable exposing your stomach (crop tops can be intimidating!) cutout dresses are the perfect way to show a little skin without going overboard. Case in point: This $29 cutout midi dress from Amazon features a subtle stomach slit, and over 4,000 shoppers give it a perfect rating. On the other hand, some with bigger cutouts, like this ivory and green pick from Revolve, create the illusion of a two-piece set.
Regardless of which side of the trend you're leaning toward, there are plenty of dresses to choose from with a variety of cutout sizes — like the seven below from Amazon, Nordstrom, and Revolve. If you have a trip to a warmer climate coming up, a dress with cutouts is the ideal outfit to pack. Or, if you're simply eager for higher temperatures, a cutout dress might just manifest that energy. Shop cutout midi dresses similar to Teigen's below.
Get the Look:
Buy It! Pink Queen Long Sleeve Midi Sheath Dress, $28.99, amazon.com
Buy It! BP. Cutout Long Sleeve Rip Mini Dress, $49; nordstrom.com
Buy It! All in Favor Gathered Front Cutout Long Sleeve Rib Midi Dress, $59; nordstrom.com
Buy It! VICI Collection Long Sleeve Midi Sweater Dress, $64; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Open Edit Cutout Long Sleeve Sweater Dress, $69; nordstrom.com
Buy It! ASTR the Label Westwood Long Sleeve Cutout Dress, $98; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Song of Style Ezra Midi Dress, $218; revolve.com
