Chrissy Teigen Just Stepped Out in the Perfect Spring Boot
Photo Credit: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty
Chrissy Teigen has an extra pep in her step. The star, who was recently spotted out and about in Los Angeles, was all smiles wearing a flirty floral mini dress, oversized blazer, colorful crossbody bag, and a standout pair of sage green suede boots. The model, author, and mother of two looked happy, radiant, and ready to kick off the spring season with a bang, and if you ask us, we think her stylish footwear may have something to do with it.
After all, there's something so empowering about slipping into a pair of cool, confidence-boosting boots, and her fierce, slouchy style (in that unexpected shade of pale green, no less) is giving us life in the best way possible. One glance at her head-to-toe daytime ensemble and we're suddenly inspired to rock light-colored booties this season, too.
We rounded up several fresh, comfy, fashionable styles inspired by her look that won't break the bank.
Taking a page from Teigen's style playbook, we focused our search on comfy, casual styles in a similar shade of muted olive green — several of which are also water-resistant, a nice bonus since spring showers are bound to happen.
Vionic is one of our favorite go-to comfy footwear brands, since they're best known for sensible shoes designed to hug your arches and support natural alignment to effectively reduce pain in feet, ankles, knees, and backs. This stylish boot from the brand features a cozy knit upper and block heel (for added stability) and comes in a few neutral shades that can be worn all year round. This Western-inspired boot from Target is a dead ringer for Teigen's mid-calf style, and a steal for just $32 on sale; and this fresh-looking Toms style is lightweight and has airy cutouts for warmer months ahead.
Shop spring boots below and get ready to step into the new season.
Buy It! Vionic Kaylee Dress Boots, $88–$109.19 (orig. $169.95); amazon.com
Buy It! Universal Thread Adaline Western Boots, $31.99 (orig. $39.99); target.com
Buy It! Vionic Wilma Boots, $129.99 (orig. $189.95); vionicshoes.com
Buy It! Toms Lea Bootie, $109.95; toms.com
Buy It! Splendid Melisa Lug Sole Chelsea Boots, $69.97 (orig. $159); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Cole Haan Wylie Water-Resistant Booties, $76–$114 (orig. $190); nordstrom.com
