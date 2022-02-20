Chrissy Teigen Just Carried One of the Coolest Handbags, and You Can Get It at Nordstrom
Oh don't mind us, just fangirling over Chrissy Teigen's showstopping accessories once again. In her latest Instagram post, the star wore a spangly, embellished midi dress accessorized with strappy black sandals and a beautiful, fan-shaped leather clutch by Cult Gaia. While the rare glimpse inside of her modern home (you better believe we zoomed in to get a good look at those adorable framed family photos on the wall) and whimsical outfit stopped us dead in our tracks, it was her striking sculptural handbag that nabbed our attention the most.
Buy It! Cult Gaia Nala Leather Fan Clutch, $498; nordstrom.com
This isn't the first time Teigen has wowed with her enviable accessories collection; in fact, she owns at least one other design by the cool girl-approved brand that counts Emma Stone, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Beyoncé, and Jessica Alba among its famous fans. This particular feminine fan design might be our favorite, however, thanks to its unique shade of buttery lime green leather and delicate textural details that begged to be touched. If you're just as smitten with her one-of-a-kind stunner, you're in luck, as we scoured the web for more pretty purses that are equally as special.
Among the standouts are a few charming Cult Gaia designs in various colors, plus some affordable finds that look a lot more expensive than they really are. Case in point: this very convincing dupe that's a dead ringer for Teigen's half–moon design and a total steal at just $38. The angelic ivory shade would pair perfectly with those highly anticipated spring and summer outfits, and it features a detachable shoulder strap that can even be elongated for a cool crossbody or over-the-shoulder effect if you want to go hands-free. An alluring yet bold bag that can keep up with us no matter the occasion? Sold.
Shop these covetable clutches below.
Buy It! Lulus Pleated Fan Clutch, $38; lulus.com
Buy It! Cult Gaia Nala Leather Mini Fan, $398; shopbop.com
Buy It! Cult Gaia Mini Astraea Leather Tote, $298; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Lulus Marble Acrylic Box Clutch, $79; lulus.com
Buy It! Dirmiss Patchwork Acrylic Clutch, $27.99; amazon.com
