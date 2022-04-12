Chrissy Teigen Wore the Breezy Fashion Trend She's Favored for Years While on Vacation in Hawaii
Photo Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock
When she's not stunning on red carpets, Chrissy Teigen is spending time with family — and probably wearing a stylish outfit, too.
The author and model, 36, appears to be on vacation with her kids Luna, 5, and Miles, 3, in Hawaii right now, and her Instagram account has been setting the tone for what trends we'll see in the spring and summer. And according to her recent posts, a style that she's been wearing for years is coming back for yet another season.
Sporting a serene smile beneath picturesque palms, Teigen wore the Cult Gaia Cameron Dress, a form-flattering yet free-flowing maxi whose hallmark is its side cutouts, which meet gracefully at the center with a taut knot and gives the illusion of a bralette from the back.
This isn't the first time we've seen Teigen favor cutouts: She's sported the style many times over, in everything from sweater dresses to swimsuits. And it's also not the first time we've seen her wear Cult Gaia, a trendsetting ready-to-wear brand worn by stars such as Jessica Alba and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. Clearly, this woman knows what she likes — and we like it, too.
Buy It! Cult Gaia Cameron Dress, $458; revolve.com
The Cult Gaia Cameron dress is available in several colors at Revolve and even more at Cult Gaia, including the black color Teigen has. However, we don't all have $458 to splash on a new dress, no matter how on-trend it may be. Luckily, we found similar looks to add to cart without breaking the bank.
For a dress that's crazy-similar to Teigen's, check out this Abercrombie & Fitch option that's just $80. It has a comparable elevated necklace, curve-enhancing cutouts, and sweeping hemline.
Or perhaps you prefer a different take on this trend, like this Topshop midi with a V-neckline. One shopper wrote in a review that this dress "is cute, fashionable and good quality" and even implored the brand to add more colors.
We have a lot more where that came from below! Shop budget-friendly versions of Chrissy Teigen's black maxi dress with cutouts starting at just $21.
Get the Look:
Buy It! Knotted Halter Cutout Maxi Dress, $80; abercrombie.com
Buy It! Antopmen Spaghetti Straps Knitted Maxi Dress, $20.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Free People Piper Sleeveless Cutout Midi Dress, $70; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Free People Cutout Tank Midi Dress, $65; nordstrom.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Chrissy Teigen Wore the Breezy Fashion Trend She's Favored for Years While on Vacation in Hawaii
- These $10 Gardening Gloves Are 'Top of the Line,' According to Shoppers
- Shoppers Are Buying Themselves Multiple Pairs of These Under-$50 Comfy Sneakers That 'Hug' Your Feet
- Shoppers Are Impressed with This 'Powerful' Robot Vacuum That's 'Quieter' Than a Roomba — and It's $180 Off