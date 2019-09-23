While Chrissy Metz is hoping for gold for This Is Us at the 2019 Emmys, she went for silver with her dress.

The 38-year-old actress looked happy and confident wearing a liquid silver halter-neck Christian Siriano dress inspired by the bold femininity of 1960s Motown singers, according to Metz’s stylist, Hayley Atkin.

“Christian Siriano was the perfect choice to make Chrissy’s Emmy dress,” Atkin tells PEOPLE. “He is the most accepting and supporting of all body types. Nobody understands the curves of the female body like Christian. When I had the original concept for the gown I knew he would get it completely.”

She adds that Siriano — who’s garnered support from celebs like Ashley Graham, Christina Hendricks and Laverne Cox over the years — has “the best soul.”

“I knew that Chrissy and him would just adore working together,” Atkin says. “That makes all the difference.”

The actress added a modern twist to her beachy waves by slicking back the side portion. Her hairstylists, Marc Mena, used only drugstore products to create what he calls “Pacific Ocean Hair.”

Metz, who earned an Emmy nomination in 2017 for her portrayal of Kate Pearson on the NBC drama series, isn’t up for an award this year — but she’s got a lot to look forward to!

“I’m writing new music right now and working on music with a message and a purpose,” Metz told PEOPLE at the This Is Us FYC event in Los Angeles in June. “That’s exciting for me, it’s always something I wanted to do. And to be able to do it is really, really, really exciting.”

In April, the star released her first-ever music video following the debut of her single “I’m Standing with You” from her movie Breakthrough. And Metz wowed audiences that same month when she made her singing debut at the ACM Awards.

This Is Us fans are well aware of Metz’s vocal talents, having watched Kate navigate her singing aspirations throughout the past three seasons. Off-camera, Metz castmates, specifically Mandy Moore and Chris Sullivan, continue to inspire her to pursue music.

“They inspire me as a human being, actor, singer and artist. I learned so much from each of them in different ways, I’m so grateful for that,” Metz said of watching Moore and Sullivan go after their music dreams.

And, for Moore, the feeling is mutual!

Speaking to PEOPLE last month she said, “[Metz] is an incredible singer. She’s also hilarious. Like she’s really good at doing voices and characters. She’ll bust into some sort of funny voice or something unexpectedly. And she always has me giggling,” Moore told PEOPLE.

“Maybe it’s the nature of the show and the material, but we all can really like dig into stuff with each other and talk about the real stuff that’s happening in our lives. And she’s probably the person that I do it with the most, just because I spend the most amount of time with her. We’re both Florida girls, so we have that sort of connection between us,” Moore added.

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.