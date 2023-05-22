Chrishell Stause Grabbed Her $530 Wedding Gown from Her Own Closet: 'I Felt Really Confident'

The Selling Sunset star and her partner, musician G Flip, shared the news of their Las Vegas wedding earlier this month

Michelle Lee
Published on May 22, 2023
Chrishell Stause didn't have to look hard for her wedding dress.

Earlier this month, the Selling Sunset star, 41, shared an Instagram post announcing her wedding to Australian musician G Flip, 29, and their intimate chapel ceremony in Las Vegas.

In a new interview with Fashionista, the reality favorite revealed where and how she selected her Gemeli Power bridal gown: turns out, it was conveniently picked right from her own closet.

"I was going to an event, and [Power] gave me two versions of the dress, and one was hanging in my closet, because I didn't end up using it. I wanted to give it back to her, and she was like, 'Just keep it,'" Stause told the outlet.

The ivory bodycon design, called the She Fancy, features sculpted cups, a thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline. The waistline is also cinched with a skinny belt with a ruby-red pendant in the middle.

The item retails for $530 on the designer's website.

Chrishell Stause & G Flip Wedding
Megan Rasmussen

"It was a fun Vegas dress to get married in," added Stause, who shared that Power was "surprised" but "really happy" to see her wear the extra piece on such a special occasion.

Stause continued: "I felt really confident in it. It's actually a little iridescent. I love it because she's an Australian designer who's the sweetest person," she added of Power.

Stause recently opened up to PEOPLE exclusively about the details of her romantic affair, including the couple's close-knit crowd.

"It was a very small group there with us and some friends and family watching on a live stream," she shared. The couple only gave those closest to them a heads up about their "I dos" so they could tune in from afar.

Chrishell Stause & G Flip Wedding
Megan Rasmussen

Stause's wedding dress also wasn't the only unconventional aspect of the nuptials.

While speaking with Access Hollywood, Stause admitted that their engagement didn't come with a traditional proposal, noting, "It happened on takeoff on the way to Vegas."

Though it wasn't "what people would expect," Stause said that the stars' love for one another made the spontaneity worthwhile.

"The planning ... and everything down to having the paper and all of these things that are really stressful and [involve] planning, I've done that before," she continued. "None of that means anything unless your connection is what means something, so we honestly did everything the opposite."

