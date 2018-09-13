The 5 Things Chriselle Lim Loves Most from Her Just-Launched Nordstrom Collection (and It's All Under $200!)

Whether she’s jetting off to couture fashion shows in Europe, writing about health, fitness and motherhood on her lifestyle blog The Chriselle Factor or delivering her favorite style and beauty tips and tricks to her 760,000 YouTube followers and 1.1 million Instagram followers, it’s safe to say Chriselle Lim is a superinfluencer in her own right. Now the social media maven is adding “designer” to her resumé thanks to the launch of her highly anticipated eponymous fashion line at Nordstrom, The Chriselle Lim Collection.

Lim is no stranger when it comes to bringing her personal style to life. Just last year she teamed up with affordable fashion label J.O.A. on an exclusive collection for Nordstrom and shoppers just couldn’t get enough. This time around, Lim is bringing her cool-girl aesthetic to the mega retailer in her own way.

The 20-piece collection ranges from $59 – $189 and officially launches in 40 Nordstrom stores across the country and online at Nordstrom.com on September 13th — and we can’t wait to get our hands on it. You can expect luxe satin separates, checked blazers and skirts, classic coats and cozy knits that are equal parts sophisticated and trendy.

We caught up with Lim to find out more about her inspiration behind her designs, her favorite pieces and how to style them, too. So scroll down to read more and shop the collection now at Nordstrom!

Belted Camel Coat

“There’s nothing that screams more fall than a camel coat. You can style it dressed up with the camel wide leg pant, which is a perfect polished pairing for work, or you can pair it down with a hoodie and jeans for an off duty look,” Lim explained.

Buy It! Chriselle Lim Victoria belted coat, $189; nordstrom.com

Piped Menswear Blazer

“A classic blazer that is slightly masculine is my go-to,” said Lim. “You can pair this with the matching plaid asymmetrical pencil skirt for more of a professional look that’s perfect for a meeting or for the office. Or you can wear it casually with jeans and a t-shirt for more of an off duty look.”

Buy It! Chriselle Lim Bianca piped houndstooth blazer, $119; nordstrom.com

Courtesy Chriselle Lim x Nordstrom

Trench Dress

“Pair this classic trench-style wrap dress with a pair of thigh high boots or wear it open with a t-shirt and jeans for a downtown look,” Lim said of the dusty blue floral print number (which also happens to be a favorite of ours from the collection!).

Buy It! Chriselle Lim Wren dress, $109; nordstrom.com

Sweater Dress

Another one of Lim’s favorite styles from the collection is the sweater dress. “There is nothing cozier than sweater dressing for the fall. You can unbutton one side and wear it off the shoulder for a cozy fall ensemble paired with thigh high boots. Or you can even go the preppier route and pair a classic button down underneath,” she said.

Buy It! Chriselle Lim Sawyer sweater dress, $85; nordstrom.com

Courtesy Chriselle Lim x Nordstrom

V-Neck Tank

“This is the most classic piece and necessity from the collection,” Lim said of the Ivory V-Neck Tank. “It’s a good simple luxe base to layer your coats and blazers on top of. It’s extremely silky making any outfit feel like a million bucks. You can pair it with a pencil skirt or cigarette type slacks for a classic suit look.”

Buy It! Chriselle Lim Veronica v-neck tank, $59; nordstrom.com