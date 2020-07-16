The comedian opted for a a Basquiat crown on his right shoulder

Chris Rock Gets First Tattoo at Age 55 Alongside His Teenage Daughter

Chris Rock is finally inked!

On Wednesday, celeb-favorite spot Bang Bang Tattoo revealed on Instagram that the 55-year-old comedian stopped by to get his first piece of body art with one of his daughters.

“First tattoo for King @chrisrock and his wonderful daughter,” the official Instagram account for the New York City shop wrote alongside three black-and-white photos. “Thank you for the trust 🤝 #basquiat”

In the first photo, the Grown Ups star is wearing a black face mask, a fedora hat and a white t-shirt with one sleeve rolled up to show off his fresh ink: a Basquiat crown on his right shoulder.

Bang Bang Tattoo also posted a close-up photo of the small body art, and a shot of the matching tattoo Rock’s daughter got of a dinosaur wearing a Basquiat crown on what appears to be the back of her shoulder. (It is unclear which of his daughters got the tattoo, as the actor shares both Lola, 18, and Zahra, 16, with ex-wife Malaak Compton).

“Iconic,” Vanessa Hudgens commented on the post. A second Instagram user added, “Basquiat crown is definitely something I want to get👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿 well done.”

Earlier this year, Hudgens, 31, visited Bang Bang Tattoo to get a dainty sunflower inked on her torso. She showed off the new body art on Instagram writing, “And to conclude our #ThirstyThursday Hahahahaha,” alongside a skin-baring snap.

Bang Bang’s renowned tattoo artist Dragon was responsible for the art. Hudgens posed for one pic with him, dubbing him, “The man with the plannnnn.”

“Of course, you’re even more beautiful than the flowers @vanessahudgens ?,” he wrote on his own Instagram. “Thank you so much. See you next time ??.”

Later, Hudgens posted a throwback photo on her Instagram Story of her posing next to actual sunflowers. She added audio to the picture, fittingly choosing the Post Malone and Swae Lee tune “Sunflower.”