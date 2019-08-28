Bachelor in Paradise's Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson's Wedding Bands Have 'Never Been Done Before'

Even after a decade of creating rings for Bachelor nation and working with dozens and dozens of couples, Neil Lane says Bachelor in Paradise‘s Chris Randone and Krystal Neilson are the most creative pair he’s ever worked with.

“This was the first time I had ever made an unusual ring with stones in it for a Bachelor guy,” Lane, the Bachelor franchise’s go-to jeweler, tells PEOPLE exclusively. “I’m always looking for upping my ante of a design and this was so unusual, and it was kind of interesting. Not all the couples are this creative.”

In June, Randone and Nielson, both 31, tied the knot at the Vidanta resort in Nuevo Vallarta, the site of their first date. But it wasn’t until Monday night that fans saw their wedding on TV — and their custom wedding bands which featured stones for Randone and a wrap-around design for Neilson.

Image zoom Courtesy Neil Lane

“The rings really make a statement and they both have their own personalities, like the couple,” Lane of Neil Lane Couture says.

Neilson’s 2-carat, pear-shaped engagement ring sits on a platinum band covered with small diamonds and now connects to her wedding bands thanks to Lane’s innovative new design. Both dazzling bands have over 100 small diamonds encrusted on the platinum collectively, making the entire ring almost 3 carats.

“Her ring is a shadow, wrap-around band, like how [Krystal and Chris] fit well together,” the jeweler says. “Some things are not spoken, but symbolic. [Chris] loved the idea of this kind of entwined band as a metaphor, and that she would always wear them together. They’re really loving together, and they were very, very supportive of each other when we were choosing the bands.”

Image zoom Courtesy Neil Lane; Inset: ABC

Like his wife’s shadow-band ring, Randone’s wedding band was new to Lane as well.

“He gravitated towards this hand-made ring,” Lane says. “He’s Italian and I wanted to do this sort of Roman, 2000-years-old ring with a hammered effect. So the ring is based on that kind of motif.”

As a departure from typical Bachelor men’s wedding bands, Randone’s gold, hammered-effect band features a 1-carat diamond in an oval setting.

RELATED PHOTOS: See Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone Wedding Photos

To make the custom rings even more special, Lane says the couple plans on engraving the two bands, but are still deciding between a few sentimental choices.

“I believe we’re doing something with dates, like the wedding date or when they met,” Lane says. “We might also do something with their birth signs. They really adore each other, so we’ll just do something simple.”

For now, they’re enjoying their brand new bands and the new designs the inspired.

“They both started texted pictures of the rings to family and friends, since they weren’t able to show it to the public,” Lane recalls about the first time their saw the final designs, “Krystal was really thrilled and so happy, she started dancing. And Chris’ reaction to his ring was, ‘Wow, wow, wow!’”

RELATED PHOTOS: The Most Jaw-Dropping Celebrity Engagement Rings

“Chris and Krystal are very individualistic and each have their own powerful and strong personalities,” Lane says. “But they come together as a couple and a dynamic team. I see them in their best, most loving selves. And I think the rings really represent their love.”