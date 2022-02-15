The couple, who married in 2019, are expecting their second child together

Chris Pratt Wears Socks with Katherine Schwarzenegger's Face on Them for Valentine's Day

Chris Pratt wore his heart on his feet this Valentine's Day.

His wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, (daughter of movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger and Kennedy family member Maria Shriver) revealed in an Instagram Story that Pratt was sporting socks featuring the couples' faces, plus hearts and the word "love" in honor of the holiday on Monday.

She wrote "Happy Valentines Day My Love" and "Oh Okayyyyy" while playing the song L.O.V.E by Frank Sinatra.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star, 42, also honored Katherine on his own Instagram Stories with a series of sweet photos.

One of the photos featured Katherine standing in front of a cherry blossom tree with text reading, "Happy Valentine's Day to my little cherry blossom."

Another showed Katherine skiing that was captioned, "Happy Valentine's Day to my little snow buddy."

In the third photo featuring the text "Happy Valentine's Day to one hot momma" Katherine could be seen feeding their daughter.

Katherine is currently pregnant with the couple's second child. The two share daughter Lyla Maria, 18 months. Pratt is also dad to 9-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris.

On Monday, the couple could be seen walking down the street out for a Valentine's Day lunch together as Katherine showed off her maternity style.

The couple looked appropriately festive for the holiday with Chris sporting a pink polo and the Gift of Forgiveness author in a flowy red maxi dress.

The couple is "ecstatic" about the new addition to their family, a source told PEOPLE. "They always hoped for Lyla to have another sibling. They feel very blessed," the insider said.