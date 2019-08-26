Chris Pratt Shows Off His Modeling Skills — and Credits Tyra Banks: I'm 'Working It Girl'

Chris Pratt is ready for his close-up, and it’s all thanks to Tyra Banks.

The actor shared a hilarious boomerang of himself taken during a photoshoot and jokingly thanked Banks for teaching him how to model — listing off some of her tips that he put to use during the shoot.

“I want to thank Tyra Banks for teaching me how to model,” he captioned the video on Instagram Sunday. “I will not be a no neck monster or limp noodle.”

“As you can see I am not playing it safe. I create intensity without slouching,” he added. “Even my hands are modeling their a—- off. I’m f——ing working it girl.”

And it seems that Banks agreed. In comments captured by the Comments By Celebs Instagram account, the American model called him a “star student.”

“You are indeed working it,” she replied under his post. “Star Student!”

Pratt appreciated the recognition, writing back, “Thanks Tyra Banks!!!!!”

The Avengers: Endgame star’s wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger , supported her husband with her own uplifting comment on the video as well.

“WORK IT BABY 👏👏,” she wrote encouragingly.

