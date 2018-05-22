While some people may live by style rules flawlessly executed by Beyoncé and Rihanna (among other savvy stars), we look up to someone who might not necessarily be on the list of those offering #beautyinspo: Chris Pratt.

Sure, the actor has pulled off many a dapper look — but how does he exactly get to that point? Turns out, there’s a whole process … and he’s been openly sharing it on social media.

Let the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom star show you how it’s done. And get your Notes app out — you’ll want to take down every bit of Pratt-approved advice, from the most effective way to apply your makeup to getting your butt (so important) red carpet-ready.

1. Expertly apply your foundation with the help of your favorite music artist.

For Pratt, said artist was the The Weeknd. While promoting Passengers, Pratt graciously shared his makeup secrets on Instagram, posting a video of himself bopping along to The Weeknd’s “Starboy” while simultaneously applying foundation (with the help of a makeup artist).

2. Blow-dry all sweat-prone body areas.

This includes “man boobs,” according to the ever-candid Pratt.

3. Flex your butt cheeks.

“Eating is no longer the fun part, flexing my butt cheeks in the mirror is … Cause no dimples. No rolls. Just cut ass butt cheeks. LIVE WITH IT!!!” Pratt wrote on Instagram, inspiring us to squat/flex/lunge our way to toned cheeks.

4. Lend a helping hand — particularly if it involves French braiding.

Because nobody should look less than perfect at a red carpet event. And because showing off your French braiding skills is a must.

5. Put on a sheet mask.

The creepier the mask, the more glowing your skin.

6. … or a $350 caviar mask.

The Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2 star recently revealed to Yahoo Style in 2017 that Anna Faris treated him to a white caviar facial at the La Prairie spa inside the Ritz-Carlton hotel in New York City.

“I got a facial at the hotel, yes, I did. I was going to get a massage and a facial. Anna set me up,” Pratt said. “At one point they were asking me if I wanted caviar rubbed on my face. Just when you think I’m a super-humble, normal guy, just remember that I got caviar rubbed on my face. It felt so good. Popped all the zits on my nose. My blackheads were gone.”

7. Always, always, always multi-task.

Why waste time and apply an eye mask and whiten your teeth separately when you can do both simultaneously? Thank you, Chris Pratt.