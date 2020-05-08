Chris Pratt Gets Haircut from Pregnant 'Wifey' Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt: 'Damn Good Work'

Chris Pratt is making the big chop!

On Thursday, the Guardians of the Galaxy star, 40, showed off a series of before and after shots on his Instagram documenting his at-home haircut courtesy of his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, 30. He began with a picture of his long hair and Schwarzenegger Pratt standing over him with the electric clippers. "Here we go! Time to chop it off!" said Pratt.

The actor seemed pleased with the final result, crediting his wife for the fresh new look. He said, "Must admit! Pretty damn good work by my wifey."

Image zoom Chris Pratt Gets At-Home Haircut from Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger (Instastory) Chris Pratt/ Instagram

The couple, who will celebrate their first wedding anniversary in June, recently announced that they are expecting a child. Last June, sources spoke to PEOPLE saying that the newlyweds were excited to “expand their family as soon as possible." This will be Schwarzenegger Pratt's first child, while Pratt shares son Jack, 7 ½, with his ex-wife Anna Faris.

"Jack will be a great big brother. Katherine always says that he is the sweetest, most caring boy," explained the source. A friend of the couple added, "They can't wait for Jack to have a sibling."

In March, The Gift of Forgiveness author spoke to PEOPLE exclusively about how she feels being married only nine months after the wedding. “I do still feel like a newlywed. I don’t know how long that’s supposed to last, but I do definitely feel like a newlywed in the sense that I feel beyond lucky and blessed every single day to be married to the man that I’m married to,” Schwarzenegger Pratt explained. “I’m still really excited and crazy in love.”

During the coronavirus pandemic, the two have been quarantining together in their Brentwood, California home. They have been spotted regularly on walks in their neighborhood, with Schwarzenegger Pratt sporting her baby bump.