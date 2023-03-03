Chris Pine Shares the Hilarious Comment That Drove Him to Cut Off His Hair: 'I Couldn't Unhear It'

Chris Pine is revealing the reason he cut his hair — and Jennifer Aniston has something to do with it!

In a video for Esquire supporting his March interview with the magazine, the Dungeons & Dragons star, 42, said his long hair came to an end last fall while he was at the Venice International Film Festival for the world premiere for his movie Don't Worry Darling.

"I thought I was looking pretty, pretty fly, the hair was long, everything was happening, and my publicist said I looked like Rachel from Friends," the actor said.

While the unexpected pushback may have been surprising at the time, Pine responded to the criticism by cutting his near-shoulder-length dirty blonde bob shortly afterwards.

"I couldn't unhear it," he said, "And it was the first day and my first time in Venice … ," pointing to his jet lag and other distractions that occurred while promoting the movie, including the now-viral Harry Styles "spitting" incident.

"It was a long flight to f---ing Italy," he said. "I was so jet lagged and then you get thrown into a press conference where you get to talk about a film you made five and a half years ago. I was just tired, frankly."

When Pine returned stateside, he debuted his new shorter 'do at a Los Angeles gala the next month, which he co-hosted with his father, actor Robert Pine.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Children's Hospital Los Angeles

For the younger Pine, longer hair became a routine that evolved mostly out of "laziness," he told Entertainment Tonight in March 2022.

"I guess it's, like, equal parts laziness and equal parts something I may do in the future here," he shared of his grooming habits. "If there's any excuse not to shave and have makeup put on, I, you know …"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

However, the Hell or High Water star did reveal to PEOPLE last year that he was aware of the fanfare surrounding his hair.

"Robert Pattinson, watch out," he said at the time.