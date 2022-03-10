"Robert Pattinson, watch out," Chris Pine joked to PEOPLE when asked if he thought fans would become "obsessed" with his new look

Chris Pine Says New Long-Haired Look Is Due to 'Laziness' and Potentially for a Future Role

Chris Pine is rocking a whole new look.

The 41-year-old actor attended the premiere of his latest film, All the Old Knives, at The London Hotel in West Hollywood, California, on Wednesday evening, where he sported long hair and a bushy beard, a move away from his usual clean-shaven face and short hair.

"I guess it's like, equal parts laziness and equal parts something I may do in the future here," Pine told Entertainment Tonight of the more relaxed grooming. "If there's any excuse not to shave and have makeup put on, I, you know ..."

When asked by the outlet if the hairier look was for a role, the actor stayed mostly mum. "Maybe," Pine said, before specifying, "It's mostly laziness."

Chatting with PEOPLE at the event, Pine continued to comment on his appearance, which also included a 1970s-esque cream-colored suit.

The actor completed the look with a white dress shirt underneath, left unbuttoned at the top, and matching cream shoes.

When asked if he thought that people would become "obsessed" with his new look, Pine joked around and said, "The internet is on fire."

He added that he was "very excited" by the fanfare, before playfully teasing, "Robert Pattinson, watch out."

In All the Old Knives, Pine stars as veteran CIA operative Henry Pelham opposite Thandiwe Newton. Pine served as an executive producer on the Amazon Studios-backed project.

Working with Newton, 49, Pine told PEOPLE, was an honor. "She's exquisite in this film," he said. "Thandiwe is obviously a stunningly beautiful woman. She's also an incredibly complex human."

"And this film is all about, really about the eyes. It's a film about very, very small moments and you can see just the level of history and complexity just in the smallest ways that she communicates with her eyes," he continued of his costar. "That's something you can't teach. That's something you either have or you don't."