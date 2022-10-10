Chris Pine Embraces His Natural Grays with New Short Haircut — See His Transformation

Chris Pine debuted his new look at the 2022 Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala on Saturday, which he cohosted alongside his father Robert 

Published on October 10, 2022 04:41 PM
Chris Pine attends the photocall for "Don't Worry Darling" ; Chris Pine attends Children's Hospital Los Angeles 2022 CHLA Gala
Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images; Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Chris Pine is a silver fox!

On Saturday the Don't Worry Darling star, 42, cohosted the 2022 Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala alongside his father Robert, where he debuted a new short haircut.

The Emmy nominee ditched his shoulder-length dirty blonde bob for the more well-groomed style that showed off his gray.

On the red carpet, the Star Trek actor posed in a midnight blue velvet bow-tie tuxedo with black shoes alongside his dad, who wore a black tuxedo.

Robert Pine and <a href="https://people.com/tag/chris-pine" data-inlink="true">Chris Pine</a> attend the 2022 Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Children's Hospital Los Angeles

While showing off their style, the father-son duo also opened up about their dynamic and collaborating on the event, which Robert, 81, described as "a wonderful opportunity to give back."

"I mean it's a pleasure and you know, fortunately, we have a wonderful family and we've gotten along well together. You know, usually when kids grow up, they don't want to see their parents anymore, really," he added on working with his son, who teased that he's "a lot better" at hosting than his father.

"We just figure out how we stage when we're there. And they're paying me well, quite honestly," Pine joked.

Also invited to the star-studded affair were Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, Matt LeBlanc, Mark Hoppus and his wife Skye Everly, Jimmy Kimmel and his wife Molly McNearney and Beverly Hills Real Housewives Garcelle Beauvais and Crystal Kung Minkoff.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/chris-pine" data-inlink="true">Chris Pine</a> attends the "Don't Worry Darling" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022 in Venice, Italy.
Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Pine's previous long hair look was a result of his low maintenance beauty routine.

In conversation with Entertainment Tonight at the West Hollywood premiere of All the Old Knives in March, he revealed that his then bushy beard and ashy brown waves was mostly "laziness."

"I guess it's like, equal parts laziness and equal parts something I may do in the future here," he shared of his grooming habits. "If there's any excuse not to shave and have makeup put on, I, you know …"

However, Pine revealed to PEOPLE that he was aware of the fanfare surrounding his new style teasing, "Robert Pattinson, watch out."

Later in July he was photographed in Los Angeles with even longer hair and a scruffy beard for his role in Poolman, a film that also marked Pine's directorial debut.

