Chris Olsen & Ian Paget Reconnect to Discuss Their Breakup: 'We've Both Grown' (Exclusive)

The social media stars — who split last year — look back on their relationship in e.l.f. Cosmetics' new "Makeup Over Makeup" video series

Published on May 16, 2023 12:00 PM
Chris Olsen and Ian Paget
Chris Olsen and Ian Paget. Photo: Rich Fury/amfAR/Getty

Chris Olsen and Ian Paget are looking back on their relationship — and breakup.

More than a year after calling it quits, the beloved social media stars have reunited to appear in e.l.f. Cosmetics' new "Makeup Over Makeup" video series, and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look (below).

Olsen and Paget memorably shared updates about their relationship on TikTok before revealing in January 2022 that they had split. In the new video series, the amicable exes look back on the unraveling of their romance while doing each other's makeup.

"In the last few months of the relationship, we were not sharing on social media in the way that we had at one point. If I were to get into another relationship, I would never, never share it in the way that we did. Relationships are complicated in general; having other opinions only really makes it harder," Olsen tells Paget in the clip. "This was both of our first longterm, serious relationship — low experience, we don't know anything. I'm still figuring it out, and I'm okay with that."

Paget responds, telling Olsen he thinks he's changed for the better since they broke up: "It's nice to hear you say those things, and it is a little different from the Chris I was with."

Olsen goes on to tell Paget he felt insecure in their relationship, saying he "was a bit frantically emotional throughout much of our relationship," adding that he "panicked" about losing Paget: "I was frequently panicked just because I was just like, 'I must figure out a way to make this work.' And a lot of acting out of fear."

Chris Olsen and Ian Paget
Ian Paget and Chris Olsen. Courtesy e.l.f. Cosmetics

Olsen had a positive experience catching up with his ex, having had time to process their split before appearing in the e.l.f. series, in which the former couple use gender-neutral e.l.f. products, including Halo Glow Liquid Filter, Halo Glow Setting Powder, e.l.f. SKIN Holy Hydration! Eye Cream and Dewy Coconut Setting Mist.

"It was such a surreal and healing experience to reconnect with Ian and chat about our relationship," Olsen tells PEOPLE. "Being able to sit down together and have such an honest conversation is a testament to how much we've both grown over the last year, and I'm so thankful that we had this opportunity."

Paget tells PEOPLE: "Having this heart to heart with Chris after some time apart was great. Talking openly and honestly was a really special moment. And it was fun bantering like we used to!"

The new e.l.f. Cosmetics series launches Wednesday on the brand's YouTube channel.

