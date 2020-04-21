Chris Noth Shaves His Head While Self-Isolating — and Sarah Jessica Parker Approves!

Mr. Big is bald!

On Tuesday, Chris Noth revealed on Instagram that he avoided giving himself the risky quarantine haircut altogether by shaving his head while cooped up inside amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I decided dealing with hair was superfluous during these times of quarantine,” the 65-year-old actor (who famously played Carrie Bradshaw’s longtime love interest, Mr. Big, in HBO’s Sex and the City) wrote alongside a selfie.

Noth’s drastic hair transformation caught the attention of his fans and famous friends — including Carrie!

“Why did you wait so long???? X” Sarah Jessica Parker, 55, wrote in the comment section.

“Hair or not you’ll always be Mr Big to many people 😘❤️👌🏻”one Instagram user said. A second person wrote, “Still sexy 🔥🔥🔥🔥”

“OMG! You’re hotter than ever! 😍” another fan wrote.

While some men in Hollywood — like DJ Khaled, Stephen Colbert and Kevin Hart — are letting their hair grow out and embracing their natural color while self-isolating inside, others — like Noth, Blake Shelton and Jonathan Scott — have taken matters into their own hands (or at least trusted a significant other to do it).

In Shelton’s case, girlfriend Gwen Stefani has been tasked with shaping his growing mullet during quarantine, even showing off the occasional “quarantine mullet updates” on social media.

The couple took things to the next level when the pop star decided to cut Shelton’s hair during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“I got to get a haircut,” Shelton joked to Fallon.

“I’m going to be helping Blake grow out his mullet,” added Stefani. “Today we already scheduled that it was haircut day. So I have my clippers, I’ve got my attachments.”

And last week, Scott told PEOPLE that he and girlfriend Zooey Deschanel have kept themselves busy during quarantine with at-home hair care: “She cut and colored my hair and did an incredible job,” the Property Brother said. “Better than I think the salon could do it.”

In a recent video urging people to vote, Scott showed off his gray roots. However, in an Easter post of the couple almost two weeks later, the HGTV personality is seen with his regular dark hair, courtesy of Deschanel.

