Chris Martin Sings About Leonardo DiCaprio's Love of Cargo Shorts - in Front of the Actor!

Chris Martin debuted a new song Saturday night — about Leonardo DiCaprio‘s love of cargo shorts.

It all started when Martin, who was performing at the actor’s charity gala in Sonoma Saturday, began to tease the host during his set.

“I studied him very closely, personally, and on the Daily Mail website…for about five or six years,” Martin said, referencing the Internet’s amusement at the actor’s style. “What became clear to me was his unbelievable service, his commitment to the business of cargo shorts. This is a guy who said ‘I’m going to save these shorts from extinction, they should’ve gone out about 25 years ago.’”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Īß (@missy_ib) on Sep 16, 2018 at 1:04pm PDT

After his introduction, Martin started to sing: “Hello, I’m Leo, how do you do? There’s a sad side of me I want to show to you. All my movies I’m the star I swear, but they won’t let me wear what I want to wear!”

The laughing crowded encouraged the singer as he went on.

“You see I have an outfit that I think is fine, so much that I wear it nearly all the time. Find 100 pairs on my wardrobe shelf, so tell the director I’ll be dressing myself: In my cargo shorts, my cargo shorts!”

MEGA

BACKGRID

DiCaprio, who is currently filming Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, was celebrating the 20th anniversary of his namesake foundation, which is dedicated to protecting the Earth, including conservation of oceans and wildlife and fighting climate change.

People got an exclusive look at the dinner menu for the night, which was hosted at Jackson Park in Sonoma County. The sustainable menu included a three-course dinner and dessert created by Chef Kyle Connaughton from SingleThread Farms.

Part of the chef's spread at DiCaprio's gala. Jonathan Lee

The actor is known for being environmentally conscious, and recently invested in sustainable footwear company Allbirds.

“Creating sustainable consumer products requires a deep commitment from brands that understand the role they have in helping solve our environmental crisis,” DiCaprio said in an exclusive statement.