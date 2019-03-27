Chris March Reveals He Considered Suicide 'Many Times' as He Recovers from Debilitating Accident

Project Runway‘s Chris March is still on a long road to recovery following his debilitating fall in 2017 and is opening up to fans about his current state.

In June 2017, the season 4 reality show contestant had a near-fatal accident in his apartment. The designer fell, hit his head and awoke four days later. When he got to the hospital he was put in a medically-induced coma, in which he remained for two months before waking up to find that he was paralyzed in both legs from the knees down, as well as his right hand and arm.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE and posted on his GoFundMe website, the designer details the hardships he’s faced since his accident.

“I have recently run into several setbacks in my recovery, the biggest one being that my medical insurance went up over 500% at the beginning of 2019,” March wrote. “I am also in need of leg braces, specialized physical therapy, a hearing aid, and a new living arrangement.”

“Where I am now is unbearable and makes me anxious and depressed every day. I have considered suicide many times,” he continued. “I have tried my best to make strides.”

He said there is a long road in physical therapy ahead of him, as well as financial strain. “In December I was awarded disability, but California gives 95% of it to this facility, which leaves me with $52 per month. In the face of all my setbacks, I try to remain positive — the leg braces are an exciting new tool on my road to recovery. I am trying to get my tracheotomy removed, and I try my best to effect positive change in this facility for myself and all the residents here.”

As he continues finding his strength he is doing it in his signature style, “I try to add humor, glamour, and a little glitter to my world,” he said, sharing a photo of himself in a nurse uniform with colorful wig.

He reflected on his recovery in 2018 on the one-year anniversary of his fall. “I passed out and laid there for 4 days,” he said in a statement to EW. “I woke up and called 911 and somehow got to the hospital. In the hospital all sorts of medical problems happened: My blood sugar was over 500. My organs started failing, my right lung collapsed, and they had to give me a tracheotomy and put me on a ventilator.”

He said he “came close to death many times” during his coma.

Upon his release from the hospital, he was placed in a nursing facility, where, he wrote on his GoFundMe page, he has had to “deal with homophobia, shortage of rehab personnel and lack of funds.” As of Wednesday, his GoFundMe has raised more than $42,000 of its $100,000 goal.

March also appeared on Project Runway All Stars and had his own show on Bravov, Mad Fashion. He made memorable cameos on Real Housewives of New York City, helping Sonja Morgan choose costumes for her themed fêtes.

Andy Cohen shared March’s latest message with his Twitter followers on Thursday writing, “OG #ProjectRunway fans: Chris March still needs our help. I’m donating again and I hope you will too. It’s a sad story that deserves a happy ending..”

OG #ProjectRunway fans: Chris March still needs our help. I’m donating again and I hope you will too. It’s a sad story that deserves a happy ending.. https://t.co/9kCbhIkIsf — Andy Cohen (@Andy) March 27, 2019

March is known for his avant-garde style and has dressed stars including Madonna, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Coolidge and Meryl Streep.

You can donate to his GoFundMe page here.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “home” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.