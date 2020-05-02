"I honestly look like I’m 17 years old right now," the country star tells PEOPLE

Chris Lane Jokes It's the 'First Time I’ve Seen My Face in Years’ as He Shaves Beard for Charity

Chris Lane has a new look!

The country star, 35, shaved his beard this week to raise money for barbers who have been put out of work because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"This is the first time I’ve actually seen my face in legit 5 or 6 years," Lane tells PEOPLE with a laugh. "Like, I’ve never shaved my beard. It is quite the sight to see. I honestly look like I’m 17 years old right now."

Lane revealed the process of shaving his beard completely off on Instagram Friday as part of Schick Hydro’s #ShaveFromHome program. In clips shared to his Instagram Story, the musician encouraged his fans to join him in donating to the National Out of Work Barbers COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The "Big, Big Plans" singer tells PEOPLE that while he's "definitely never going to do it again," shaving to support a good cause is the least he could do.

"To do something so small on my end, to shave my beard to help raise money for all those people," he says. "You know, it’s an easy thing to do for a good cause and to hopefully help some people out."

Lane's wife, former Bachelor star Lauren Bushnell, hasn't adjusted to his new face just yet.

"My wife literally cannot stop laughing," Lane says. "She just keeps saying, ‘I actually don’t even recognize you. Like, you look completely different.’"

"She likes the beard," the singer tells PEOPLE. "She says she likes this as well, but I know she’s lying."

Apart from his experiments in facial hair, Lane tells PEOPLE that he's been keeping busy in quarantine by "learning a lot of new things" while he waits until he can get back on tour.

In addition to mastering ribs on his charcoal barbecue and working on his yard, Lane says that he's been "getting better at the piano" and writing as much as possible.

"I’ve been writing honestly almost every single day," he says, adding that he's been collaborating on songs over Zoom.

"Not nearly as effective, but it kind of gets the job done," Lane tells PEOPLE. "I’m happy with one of the songs I’ve written during all this, especially given the fact that it’s been through Zoom. I’ve been doing that as much as possible."

Lane had to cancel is upcoming tours with fellow country artists Kane Brown and Rascal Flatts due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and while he "can't wait" to perform for his fans again, "a little bit of down time not’s gonna hurt anybody."

"I keep saying I’ll never take anything for granted again, now knowing that all this has been taken away for the time being," Lane says.

