Chris Lane & Lauren Bushnell Lane's Best Valentine's Day Gift Picks for Couples
The couple — who wed in 2019 — share nine adorable ideas for you and your beloved boo
Fancy Glassware
These delicate-looking glasses are surprisingly dishwasher-safe. "They're beautiful!" says the Bachelor alum.
Buy It! Eve Coupe Cocktail Glass, $16 for two; cb2.com
Decadent Dessert
"Chris and I will demolish a box—it's delicious!" says Lauren of this indulgent find.
Buy It! Almond Toffee, $32 for 1 lb.; brandinitoffee.com
Personalized Bracelets
"Lauren had these made for me. I love looking down and seeing my girl's name, as well as our boy's," says Chris; the couple welcomed son Dutton last June.
Buy It! Custom Men's Bracelets, $42 each; aurasugar.com
Skin Saver
"Lauren got me into skin care, and I always use this," says the country star of his go-to hydrator, which has SPF 20.
Buy It! Double-Duty Face Moisturizer, $48; getjackblack.com
Wardrobe Staple
"This shirt is perfect for a night out — or a night in," says Chris.
Buy It! Cotton Slub Henley, $54; tecovas.com
Elevated Linens
"Snuggle in luxury! These silk pillowcases are divine," says Lauren.
Buy It! Mulberry Silk Pillowcase, $59; brooklinen.com
Foodie Favorite
"This olive oil would make the perfect gift for anyone who loves to cook," says Lauren.
Buy It! Sicilian Extra Virgin Olive Oil, $60; baronciniimportandco.com
Comfy Undies
"These feel like butter," Chris says of the breathable underwear. "Your man will be a happy guy."
Buy It! Always in Motion Boxers, $68 for a 3-pack; shop.lululemon.com
Genius Travel Bag
Featuring three compartments and a detachable pouch, this must-have "keeps me nice and organized when I'm on the go," says Chris, who's currently on his headline FILL THEM BOOTS tour.
Buy It! The Hanging Toiletry Bag, $75; awaytravel.com
Plush Loungewear
"This set is so cozy," says Lauren of these cotton-blend pieces, which come in tons of colors.
Buy It! BlanketBlend Crewneck, $98, and Shorts, $64; featclothing.com
